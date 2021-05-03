Sabadell fights to break its resistance and set new annual highs

Related news

The evolution of the price of Banco Sabadell shares is very interesting since it was marked ground last november from last year.

Since then, accumulates a revaluation of 100% since it marked the bottom at 0.25 euros and now we have the stock trading practically at 0.50 euros.

Therefore, this level is very important for various reasons beyond being where the price would double from the ground of 5 months ago.

In the first place, because based on closures they would mark new yearly highs for value, as well as being a psychological price level.

But also because this price level would imply, as we can see below, it would mean breaking the highs we saw in March last year and this would generate a great signal of strength in value.

Evolution of Banco Sabadell Eduardo Bolinches shares

The value left a important bearish gap in the midst of the first wave of the pandemic between 0.6533 and 0.6265 euros. This means that now that price zone is presented as the next resistance to test in the event that we end up seeing the reconquest based on daily closings of 0.50 euros.

This implies that we have a 30% revaluation ahead that we must not miss.

The only thing to pay attention to is that the structure that we can see in the previous weekly candlestick chart is that the sequence of increasing lows is not broken.