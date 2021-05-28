Sabadell falls almost 3% in the stock market after presenting its strategic plan

Madrid, May 28 (EFE) .- Banco Sabadell shares fall almost 3% in the trading session this Friday, a day in which the entity has presented its strategic plan 2021-2023, according to which, the bank expects reach a profit of about 670 million euros at the end of that period.

At 10.00, the Sabadell shares led the falls of the main Spanish selective, the IBEX 35, registering losses of 2.96%, to 0.65 euros per share.

However, in the accumulated of the year, their shares revalue more than 85%, which is more than the national indicator.

Sabadell shares fall today after having closed the previous day with a strong revaluation of 3.37%.

Also, this week some of the bearish positions that the bank had are being undone. On May 25, Samlyn Capital announced a cut in its short positions in the entity to 0.69%.

According to the information sent today by the bank to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Sabadell rules out the sale of its subsidiaries in Mexico and the United Kingdom, and wants to boost its business banking business, fully digitize its retail business and continue reducing costs.

