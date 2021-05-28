Sabadell expects cost savings and business loans to boost profitability

MADRID, May 28 (Reuters) – Spanish bank Sabadell said on Friday that it expects to record additional cost savings and increased revenues from a boost in loans to businesses and consumers in Spain, which it expects to increase its profitability as part of its new three-year strategic plan.

Banks across Europe are grappling with an ultra-low interest rate environment, while the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has forced them to focus on further cost cuts.

Sabadell said it expects to record an additional annual cost savings of about 100 million euros ($ 122 million) in its domestic market, a process it expects to have completed by the first quarter of 2022.

The Spanish bank said the savings plan will include branch closures and personnel expenses. A source with knowledge of the matter said the bank’s plan could include a new round of layoffs.

Sabadell declined to comment.

The bank has already generated around € 141 million in annual cost savings after cutting 1,817 employees in 2020.

Spain’s fourth-largest bank by assets said it aims to increase its ratio of return on tangible equity (ROTE), a measure of profitability, to more than 6% by the end of 2023 from 1.25% today.

Although the bank did not give a concrete figure for 2023, analysts expect ROTE’s goal to translate into a net profit that year of between 625 and 670 million euros, compared to just 2 million euros in 2020.

Sabadell’s failure to merge with BBVA last year increased pressure on the bank, as investors worried about its ability to handle a foreseeable rise in non-performing loans on its own.

On Friday, Sabadell said it hopes its 2021-2023 plan will benefit from the economic recovery in Spain and the United Kingdom, from greater control of the pandemic and from the stimulus of European funds.

Continue reading the story

In this context, it aimed for its loan portfolio to reach a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) higher than 2% during the period, which, according to it, should also allow a single digit accumulated growth in the interest margin (NII).

Sabadell shares were down 1% to 0.6680 euros at 0714 GMT, after having accumulated a rise of more than 90% so far this year.

Spanish analyst Alantra said that the NII’s growth forecasts seemed too optimistic and considered that the bank was trying to buy time with this plan, with “the intention of trying to sell (the British subsidiary) TSB over time and / or finally resort to to mergers “.

The bank, which is in the midst of a technology transformation process, said it expects to benefit from a shift towards a fully digital approach in its consumer and payments business.

Sabadell said it expected TSB, which returned to profiting in the first quarter, to reach a ROTE of more than 6% in 2023, driven by growth in mortgages and continued cost reductions. TSB posted a loss of € 220 million in 2020.

Sabadell said TSB was on track to achieve £ 100 million in total cost savings by 2023.

Sabadell’s acquisition of TSB in 2015 became problematic when a series of computer failures triggered costs in 2018. Although Sabadell had been planning to sell TSB, its new CEO César González-Bueno has frozen the process for now. (1 dollar = 0.8202 euros)

(Report by Jesús Aguado; additional information by Emma Pinedo; edited by Inti Landauro, Robert Birsel and Jan Harvey; translated by Darío Fernández)