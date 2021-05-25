After the analysis of the Horos Value Iberia, which achieves an annual return of 21.08%, another outstanding fund this year is the Sabadell España Bolsa, which achieves a return of 22.27%, which makes it the second most profitable product this year. 2021.

Sabadell España Bolsa… what do the most profitable funds on the Spanish stock market invest in?

These figures put you very close to Cobas Iberia, directed by Francisco García Paramés, which is the most profitable fund of 2021 with 22.75%. Both the Paramés fund and the Sabadell Asset Management product accumulate, yes, difficult years for its participants: the Cobas Iberia achieves a three-year annualized return of -5.64% and the Sabadell España Bolsa 7.33% 2.60% at five years, according to Morningstar data.

The investment policy of the Sabadell España Bolsa is to beat the Ibex 35 with dividends. “Exposure to equities is greater than 75% and under normal conditions it will invest more than 90% of equities in securities of Spanish issuers. Exposure to currency risk will be less than 30%. There is no capitalization limit on stock selection. Investing in ‘small caps’ can negatively influence the liquidity of the fund “he explains in his brochure.

“The selection of securities is carried out based on identification through the fundamental analysis of situations in which the intrinsic value of the securities has not been reflected by their stock market price. The portfolio is managed proactively, so the rotation of sector positions and securities is important. This fund may not be suitable for investors who plan to withdraw their money in less than seven years, ”he says.

The vehicle has a volatility of 25.40%, an equity of 56.35 million euros, five classes available with management fees ranging from 1.75% for individuals to 0.8% for large equity, with 0.1% deposit, but without subscription, reimbursement or variable commission.

Where exactly does the fund invest? What are your main positions? Well, basically in well-known companies on the Spanish stock market such as Banco Santander with 9.30%, Repsol with 7.14%, BBVA with 5.34%, Banco Sabadell with 5.31% and Telefónica with 5.08%, according to It is clear from the public information in the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) at the close of the first quarter of the year.

Other secondary bets of the fund are Inditex with a weight of 4.91%, Grifols with 4.68%, Iberdrola with 4.65%, Cellnex with 4.36%, Sacyr with 3.78%, Indra with 3, 65% and ENCE 3.41%.