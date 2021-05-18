Sabadell enters into talks to sell its business in Andorra to MoraBanc

hello.com

Daily horoscope: discover what the stars have in store for you this Tuesday, May 18

They are strange, different times, and this is reflected in the astral movements, which this Tuesday send a message full of positivism to the signs of the Zodiac. What we perceive as a great obstacle, in reality, it is not so much. We just have to trust ourselves. ARIES (March 21 – April 20) You shouldn’t relax. You already know that, as soon as you lose your mind a bit, you run the risk of an important detail going unnoticed. Well that’s what some people say, but I’m not so clear on it. On many occasions, I think we create unfounded suspicions. Is being calm a synonym for incautious? I do not think so. In truth, the more we distrust, the more paranoid we become. If you decide to have faith in that project that takes place today, you will achieve your goal. TAURUS (April 21 – May 21) Anger is one of the most difficult feelings. We could compare it to a horse. We know that there are different types and that we could also drive them in different ways. We also have the ability to deal with anger in many ways. This Tuesday, it doesn’t matter how you channel your optimism. The important thing is that you do it in order to get somewhere. Instead of allowing anger to flood your life, choose to face everything with a smile. It will be the most logical thing to do. GEMINI (May 22 – June 22) It is impossible to get everything we want. On many occasions, to achieve something we have to give up something else. However, I believe that this is not always the case, and many times it is the consequence of a poor decision. Normally, we usually shield our decisions in some cases. If you once again have to face a situation that supposes a continuous challenge, you should rethink if perhaps your assumptions are hindering finding an easy solution. If you go back to seeing that from a new perspective, you will get a good brainstorm. CANCER (June 23 – July 23) We all have a great talent for doing some things… and for others not so much. For this reason, it is common for us to praise everything that we are good at, and try to ‘hide’ what we fail at. In the end, if we do not take it into account, we will come to the conclusion that we are invincible … until life shows us otherwise. It takes a lot of courage to find the strength it takes to see a problem that looks like a puzzle. However, I have to warn you that only then will you find the solution. This Tuesday, take the bull by the horns. LEO (Jul 24 – Aug 23) Many people contact me because they find my predictions too optimistic. It makes them sleepy to think that there are never obstacles in their life and that what they are doing is hiding them. Therefore, they ask me to also give them strength. However, I have to say that I am not lying. I just think that it is best to see the bright side of things, even when we live in difficult times. It is worth differentiating this Tuesday between what a person says and what they would like to say. There is no cause for concern. VIRGO (August 24 – September 23) There are things that need time to develop. You shouldn’t misunderstand my words. By this I do not mean that you are falling asleep in the clouds. I only consider that if you find an easy way, you should not waste the opportunity. Don’t throw in the towel simply because your efforts don’t pay off the first time around. I also don’t think you should rearrange your goals. If you allow time to operate, you will realize that the wait was worth it. LIBRA (September 24 – October 23) How should you act if things don’t turn out as you imagined in the end? It is a rhetorical question. I just want you to ask yourself. Obviously, I am aware that you know that the first thing is to do your best, and if you see that this is not operational (perhaps because what you have in mind is very complicated), you have to assume that you cannot do anything. Right now, in your life there is a complicated situation and you wonder what other ways you can contemplate. My advice is that you don’t just throw in the towel. You probably realize that you still have time to activate the change. SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22) One of the first questions we ask a person we have just met is what their origin is. Talking about the place of birth is a surefire way to start a conversation. Surely, when they give us the answer, we will start thinking about that specific place. If it seems good, bad … But the truth is that we do not know what its true origin is. After all, where were we all before Earth was created? We all come from a mysterious place, so why can’t something wonderful happen? Sure it is doable. SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 21) Suddenly, it seems that everything takes on a meaning, so deep down, you think that there is something that is escaping you. An important detail that has gone unnoticed. On the other hand, if you feel that nothing makes sense, you will be clear that you have made the right decision. This Tuesday, the stars advise you to trust that this state of confusion will not survive forever. Soon you will realize that good opportunities are also hidden in the mystery. And soon you will find out what is the next step you should take. CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 20) An infallible technique that sellers use to sell their product is to say that there are few units of it left. In this way, they are conveying to their potential customers that it is so coveted that many people have already taken it. At the same time, they push you to buy it before it’s totally sold out. What we know is that trust is something that is transmitted too quickly, but also doubt. If you really want to achieve that, this Tuesday you must have faith in yourself. Only then can you shine your great idea. AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19) We cannot explain in words why we believe in something. We could compare it to love: one can feel it or not. after all, science cannot convince us otherwise. If your inner voice says that you should bet everything on something, you will probably check it with your mind before doing so. However, today the stars advise you to start trusting yourself a little more. What’s more, they are sending you all the energy necessary for your head and heart to agree. Today you are going to see that what you thought was a great obstacle is not at all. PISCES (February 20 – March 20) Within us we know that if there are many of us, there is little danger. For this reason, even when there is no consensus on a matter full of difficulties, we try to stick to what has seemed good to us. The problem is that we run the risk of overlooking details or some kind of betrayal. Many consider that if someone is really hiding something, it is best to move forward to discover it. PISCES (February 20 – March 20) Within us we know that if there are many of us, there is little danger. For this reason, even when there is no consensus on a matter full of difficulties, we try to stick to what has seemed good to us. The problem is that we run the risk of overlooking details or some kind of betrayal. Many consider that if someone is really hiding something, it is best to move forward to discover it. This Tuesday resist the temptation to follow those around you.