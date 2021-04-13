Sabadell de LaLiga Smartbank: schedule and where to watch on TV

04/13/2021 at 6:09 PM CEST

LaLiga Smartbank it is being absolutely enjoyable and fast-paced. So the season continues with this matchday 35 with crazy results, a seeded with two contenders struggling to stay at the top of the table while his other four pursuers also have strong hopes of fighting for direct promotion positions in the face of any enemy missteps. Even so, it seems that Espanyol and Mallorca (first and second respectively) maintain a fairly comfortable advantage with regard to their main rivals, although they do compete against each other since they are only saved by a distance of two points. Given these circumstances, this day Fuenlabrada will face Sabadell at the Fernando Torres Stadium, in the city on the outskirts of Madrid.

The local complex is located in the thirteenth position with 43 points. While, for their part, visitors they are in the penultimate square, with 33 points.

Both teams will begin their fight to take the three points home on Friday, April 16 at 7:00 p.m.. Likewise, as the matches can only be held without an audience, it can also be enjoyed through Mitele Plus and Movistar LaLiga with the relevant subscription to these platforms.