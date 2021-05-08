Sabadell continues to fly on the stock market: Bankinter raises its valuation and the bears fall back

Sabadell Bank continues to fly on the stock market (+ 1.80%; 0.612 euros) and has established itself as the most bullish value of the Ibex 35 so far this year (shoots up more than 70%), after being the most bearish action of 2020 within the selective Spanish (plummeted 64%), as published Bolsamania this week.

Sabadell’s titles are boosted this Friday by three factors. On the one hand, Bankinter analysts have significantly raised their valuation to 0.65 euros per title from the previous 0.50 euros.

“The improvement in risk metrics, macro recovery and organizational changes improve Sabadell’s risk profile and anticipate a change of trend for the better in the income statement“say these experts.

“Commercial activity evolves positively and margin with clients stabilizes. This is the most important because invites you to think about a change for the better for 2021 and 2022“, they add.

THE BEARS ROLL BACK

Sabadell’s excellent performance on the stock market has caused another positive effect. The hedge fund Samlym capital, which came to control a bearish position on the 2.31% of the capital the bank a couple of months ago, has reduced this position to 1.71%, according to the latest official data.

A new sign that courage is getting regain market confidence, after a horrible year, burdened further by the problems caused by the British division, TSB, which according to Bankinter has registered “a change for the better“.

FROM HEAD TO FOR 0.66 EUROS PER SHARE

By technical analysis, after breaking the resistance of 0.50 euros, which from now on becomes a support zone, the stock is “in a comfortable situation to try to attack the resistance it presents in the weekly bearish gap at the end of March, at 0.6664 euros“, says JM. Rodríguez, an analyst at Bolsamanía.

That price, however, can act as an important technical resistance zone. “I doubt very much that the stock will be able to close on the first occasion that the mentioned weekly bearish gap occurs.. Experience has shown me on numerous occasions that these types of gaps are usually fully / partially filled and then the price falls, you take a breather, a break. And the next time the probability of success is usually higher, “argues Rodríguez.

If at some point Sabadell manages to break the 0.67 euros in round numbers, “above we have another more important resistance in the bearish guideline that joins each and every one of the successive decreasing maximums since the beginning of 2018, and that passes through the zone of 0.73-0.74 euros“concludes this expert.