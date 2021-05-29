Sabadell collapses after presenting its Plan: ‘buy with the rumor and sell with the news’

Sabadell Bank It has fallen by 6.54% to 0.6312 euros this Friday, the day on which it presented its Strategic Plan for 2023 to the market. The bank expects a RoTE of more than 6% in 2023, and will focus its business in Spain and in Business Banking. In Retail Banking, lthe entity will continue to reduce costs. Sabadell foresees a profit of 670 million in two years.

From Bankinter they value this plan positively, with some “master lines pointing in the right direction”. “The strategy pivots on the efficiency (100 million euros of cost savings in Spain from 2022) and the cost effectiveness, with a CET1 capital ratio greater than 12% (compared to 12% today) and a simple organizational structure that pivots on SMEs, companies and retail“, explains the entity.

“The plan is continuous with the policy carried out based on recover profitability, efficiency and digitization programs“, they explain from Renta 4.

“We consider that the objectives are not ambitious and therefore achievable, and we do not rule out that after the presentation, upward revisions of estimates“, they add, while the firm is reviewing the bank’s recommendation and target price.

Renta 4 adds that the entity’s capital objective assumes the payment of a cash dividend with ‘pay out’ close to 30%.

TECHNICAL MOVEMENT

The analysts of Bolsamanía explain the falls of Sabadell in the stock market with the old saying of ‘buy with the rumor and sell with the news’. To date, it is the most bullish value on the Ibex 35, with an annual revaluation of 94%.

In addition, they point out that the action “has a real wall on the bearish guideline of the last three years“and that happens for the 0.72 euros.” Below, on the side of the supports, the most immediate we have it in the lows of the session of May 19 in the 0.58 euros (session in which the value fell 10% in a few minutes) “, explains JM. Rodríguez, an analyst at Bolsamanía.