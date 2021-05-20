Sabadell clings to mathematics

05/20/2021 at 8:01 PM CEST

Joan Blanch

Until mathematics says otherwise, the environment and the players of the Center d’Esports Sabadell themselves resist taking their decline for granted. Wednesday’s defeat in Alcorcón has done a lot of damage to the squad but the reality is that there are six points left to play and the harlequins are four from remaining. Very difficult yes, impossible no.

The most important thing now, in the days leading up to Monday’s game against Ponferradina at Nova Creu Alta, is to recover emotionally to the players, who were very touched by the last defeat. If victory is achieved on Monday against Ponferradina, then we will have to wait for the results of the other teams involved, Alcorcón, Logroñés, Castellón and Lugo, to find out if the Center d’Esports Sabadell arrives with options for the last day.

The positive note for this next day is that the technician Antonio Hidalgo, also very touched with the last result of his team, he will recover important players in the offensive zone to try another miracle, like the one he achieved two seasons ago when with very few possibilities, he managed to stay in Second B in Olot.