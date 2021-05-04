Sabadell beat Rayo Vallecano 2-0 at home

05/03/2021 at 8:03 PM CEST

The Sabadell added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-0 against him Lightning this monday in the La Nova Creu Alta Stadium. The Sabadell came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after achieving the 1-0 victory against the Majorca. For his part, Vallecano Ray reaped a two-way tie against the Albacete, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. With this defeat the Vallecano Ray was placed in seventh position at the end of the match, while the Sabadell is eighteenth.

During the first part of the match, neither player managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

The second half of the match began in an excellent way for the Sabadell team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal of Adri caves at 53 minutes. He added again the Sabadell, which increased differences by making it 2-0 thanks to the success in front of goal by Edgar hernandez shortly before the end, specifically in 1990, concluding the confrontation with the result of 2-0.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Sabadell gave entrance to Pierre Cornud, Pedro Capo, Aleix Coch Lucena Y Edgar hernandez for Stoichkov, Gorka Guruzeta, Nestor Querol Y Adri caves, Meanwhile he Vallecano Ray gave entrance to Miguel Angel Guerrero, Isi Palazon Y Jose Angel Pozo for Yacine Qasmi, Esteban Saveljich Y Alvaro Garcia.

The referee showed a total of seven cards: four yellow to the Sabadell (Stoichkov, Grego Sierra, Gorka Guruzeta Y Adri caves) and two to Lightning (Alejandro Catena Y Oscar Valentine). In addition, there was a red card, specifically to Josu Ozkoidi by the local team.

After winning the match, the Sabadell ranked eighteenth in the leaderboard with 40 points at the end of the game, while Vallecano Ray it was placed in seventh place with 57 points.

On the following day the team of António Hidalgo will face against Real Oviedo, Meanwhile he Vallecano Ray de Andoni Iraola will face him Leganes.

Data sheetSabadell:Ian Mackay, Oscar Rubio, Jaime Sánchez, Juan Ibiza, Grego Sierra, Josu Ozkoidi, Adri Cuevas (Edgar Hernandez, min.90), Iker Undabarrena, Nestor Querol (Aleix Coch Lucena, min.82), Stoichkov (Pierre Cornud, min. .60) and Gorka Guruzeta (Pedro Capo, min.61)Vallecano Ray:Stole Dimitrievski, Luis Advíncula, Alejandro Catena, Esteban Saveljich (Isi Palazon, min.71), Francisco García, Baby, Óscar Trejo, Santi Comesana, Óscar Valentín, Álvaro García (José Ángel Pozo, min.73) and Yacine Qasmi (Miguel Angel Guerrero, min. 60)Stadium:La Nova Creu Alta StadiumGoals:Adri Cuevas (1-0, min. 53) and Edgar Hernandez (2-0, min. 90)