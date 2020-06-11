We will have a great match this Tuesday, June 9 in the semifinals of the German Cup 2019-2020, where he Saarbrücken will seek to continue making history when they receive a Bayer Leverkusen that comes with the obligation to impose its hierarchy on its visit to the Hermann-Neuberger-Stadion.

Hora y Canal Saarbrücken vs Bayer Leverkusen

Campus: Hermann-Neuberger-Stadion, Saarbrücken, Germany

Hour: 8:45 pm from Germany. 1:45 pm from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 3:45 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Channel: DirecTV Sports in South America. ESPN in Mexico and Central America. TUDN in the United States.

Saarbrücken vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE

The box of Saarbrücken It is a German team with a long history that even has a couple of runners-up, although in the long ago years of 1943 and 1952. It also has a Ligue 2 title in France. He currently plays in the German fourth division.

die Molschder It was the big surprise in the quarterfinal round where they met the first division Dusseldorf, tying 1-1 in 120 minutes to go to the penalties where they ended up winning 7-6.

For his part, the Bayer Leverkusen It has been one of the leading teams in the Bundesliga where they fight in the first places, although last weekend they lost at home 2-4 against Bayern Munich.

The Aspirin they did not have too many complications in the quarterfinal round where they met Union Berlin managing to beat them 3-1.

As he Saarbrücken As the Bayer Leverkusen They know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that allows them to enter the grand final of the competition, although clearly the Aspirins are the favorites. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Saarbrücken vs Bayer Leverkusen.

