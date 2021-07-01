Saab 9-5 SportCombi (2012): the most exclusive Saab

Saab officially ceased to exist in 2016. NEVS, the company that bought the remaining assets from its liquidation, has chosen not to use its trade name for the future, alluding to conflicts with its owner. A true legal tangle, which continues to remind us of a hard fact: Saab is still dead. Saab has not been around since the end of 2011, and its last vehicle was the most exclusive and rare ever created. Is he Saab 9-5 SportCombi, of which there are only 27 units in circulation.

Okay, if we get technical, the Ursaab was indeed the rarest car of the brand. Only four prototypes were built by Saab, and it would give rise to the Saab 92, the first production car of the Swedes. If we talk about strictly production cars, Latest Saab 9-5 SportCombi takes the cake for rarity and exclusivity. Today, it is one of the most famous cars in the Saab community, and when a unit goes on sale, it is news. Let’s get to know it a little more.

Only 35 units were manufactured. It is known that 27 units were sold, and are in circulation in Europe.

The Saab 9-5 SportCombi was presented at the 2011 Geneva Motor Show, days before vehicle production stopped in Trollhättan. The brand had liquidity problems and could not pay its suppliers. Like the saloons, the Saab 9-5 SportCombi were based on General Motors’ global Epsilon platform, but its development concluded outside the umbrella of the Detroit giant. General Motors bankruptcy in 2009 orphaned Saab, which could not survive on its own.

Its trunk had 527 liters of capacity. The car measured 5.01 meters, the same as the four-door saloon.

The SportCombi were the last line of defense. But they arrived when the war was already lost. 2011 was a dramatic year for Saab. The ship was sinking, while various rumors of purchase surfaced. The ship ended up sinking in December 2011, when the company went bankrupt. The production of the Saab 9-5 SportCombi was drowned by the lack of liquidity. As previously stated, only 35 units were produced. After bankruptcy, they were auctioned in Sweden by Saab’s bankruptcy administrators.

The whereabouts of 27 units are currently known. There is a website dedicated to the Saab 9-5 SportCombi, a record detailing the owner and location of the existing units. Of these 35 vehicles, 18 were pre-series prototypes built at Saab’s development facility in Friggeboa. Some units were purchased for just over 16,000 euros, a real bargain. The rest of the units would have been manufactured on the Trolhättan production line, with different engines and finishes.

Some units were auctioned for just over 15,000 euros. Today its value does not fall below 60,000 euros.

Most of the units are in Germany and Scandinavia, but some units have fallen into the Netherlands and other countries. The purchase of these vehicles was a true Russian roulette on the part of their owners. Owners of pre-series vehicles have taken years to get their driving licenses, having to face lengthy and bureaucratic unitary homologation processes. Luckily, they used already mass-produced mechanics and chassis: they are cars with hardly any birth defects.

All in all, they are truly satisfied with their vehicles. They are staunch fans of the brand, meeting frequently and discussing their experiences with the SportCombi with each other. They are a big family, definitely. The last event of the family has been the putting to the sale of the Saab 9-5 SportCombi number 10, the same one that was used in the few existing promotional images of this relative. It is a 2.0 TTiD – a 190 hp 2.0 turbo diesel with twin turbo – Aero with XWD all-wheel drive and Aero finish.

Only one Saab 9-5 SportCombi Turbo6 Aero was produced, equipped with a 2.8 V6 turbocharged engine up to 300 hp.

Photographed by the great Eirik Aadde (if you don’t follow him on Instagram, do so), it was on sale for the equivalent of more than 90,000 euros. Today, it is legal to circulate in Norway, but it should be comparable in the rest of Europe. Saab hoped that the launch of the 9-5 SportCombi would change its fortunes. The brand believed that the launch of the family would double the sales of the Saab 9-5especially in Europe. They also planned to export it to the United States. Only 11,280 Saab 9-5 NGs were produced in its only two years of production.

In 2011 I had the honor of being able to test a Saab 9-5 NG. Although I have a certain emotional connection to the brand, I thought it was a great car. A road plane, huge, very comfortable and with those Aeronautically inspired Saab details that always conquered me. It was a simple 2.0 turbodiesel of 160 hp, which stood out for its correct consumption and a road character. Other engines available in the latest-generation 9-5 range were the 180-hp 1.6T, 220-hp 2.0T and 300-hp 2.8 V6 Turbo, as well as a 190-hp twin-turbo diesel.

The 95sc2012 portal is the best information center about this exclusive family member.

With respect to the saloon little changed in the SportCombi. Its size was identical and its design similar, but with a very well resolved rear, both aesthetically and aerodynamically. The trunk grew to 527 liters, and equipped intelligent solutions for the distribution of the load, such as mobile grates and various anchors. This familiar it’s already a classic, and I am sure that its value will only rise in the next few years. A bit of Saab history that we have wanted to remember from Diariomotor.

More information: 9-5 SportCombi Registry