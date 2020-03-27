In the course of this crisis, a current of thought has arisen that states that governments should not take extreme measures of social distancing because they do much damage to the economy and fail to stop the disease, writes Enrique Quintana in El Financiero.

Money, by Enrique Galván, in The Day:

Cities shut down and jobs in the US plummet

Two months ago, Wall Street was waiting for job numbers that would offer clues as to whether the longest economic expansion in US history was slowing down. Now Wall Street and the world have witnessed how expansion is deflating. About 3,280,000 Americans applied for unemployment insurance last week.

Congress approved a $ 2 trillion rescue package, which includes unemployment relief measures. America’s Trumpian dream is crumbling over a problem that arises not from the Democratic Party, but from a microorganism that derisively calls the Chinese virus.

Captains in Reform:

Forced march

In line with the guidelines that the government has followed in terms of works, the Maya Train tender process is progressing, but slow. Currently, the contests of three of the seven sections that make up one of the emblematic projects of the management of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador are carried out in parallel. However, it is noteworthy that for the third section, which goes from Calkiní, in Campeche, to Izamal, Yucatán, there was already a meeting of clarifications and it was known that there was interest from 25 companies, much less than the 69 that attended the first section one joint.

Among those who again showed their interest are ICA, led by Guadalupe Phillips and who also showed interest in the first two sections; La Peninsular, by Carlos Hank Rhon, and FCC Construcción, where Carlos Slim is in control. Something similar happened for the second section, where 39 companies were initially registered, but it dropped to 25 companies that have submitted their questions about this work. It is unclear whether that decrease in shooters means confidence in the project has fallen. Could what was already seen to come with the theme of Constellation Brands have influenced business spirit? Or rather, is it affecting the environment of uncertainty that the Covid-19 brought us?

Coordinates, by Enrique Quintana, in The financial:

Removing the pandemic without “closure” is a fantasy

Overall, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, the case-fatality rate is 4.5 percent “nothing more.” In other words, for every million people who become infected, “only” 45,000 will die. If at the end of this pandemic, there are 100 million infected, the dead “alone” will have been 4.5 million. Politicians like Donald Trump, Jair Bolsonaro or President López Obrador, seem to be in favor of this vision.

The Fourth Transformation, by Darío Celis, in The financial:

Segalmex strengthens purchases

The Secretary of Economy, Graciela Márquez, announced that the supply of the products of the basic basket will be guaranteed for the next 100 days in the 25 thousand Segalmex-Diconsa stores. There will be around 3,600 Segalmex-Liconsa points of sale, dairies are understood, in which the arrival of basic products will also be assured. For the aforementioned, the organization directed by Ignacio Ovalle allocated 250 million pesos for an emerging purchase of 20 products considered “superbasic”.

Write there coffee, sugar, tuna, cookies, soap, pasta, oil, diapers and, as the trends of the last days set, toilet paper could not be missing. Also, they have the slogan that the corn, beans and collection of UHT milk (ultrapasteurized and packaged) will be by the end of this week in the 300 rural warehouses of the country, which are in charge of supplying the respective stores in their area biweekly.

Caja Fuerte, by Luis Miguel González, in The Economist:

Here comes the wolf: the Covid-19 opens the door to debt and deficit for Mexico

To cope with the emergence of the coronavirus, Germany has announced a package of measures equivalent to more than 15% of its GDP. In Japan, the first actions are projected to cost 10% of GDP. A similar percentage is what the United States program is worth, 10 percent. In Mexico it is not clear what we will do. Firstly, because the President has not fully understood what the pandemic implies in health, economy and society. AMLO affirms that there are 400,000 million pesos and that this is enough and more than “because there is no corruption.

It’s not like that. In health, Mexico must strengthen what it has, in physical and human infrastructure. For this you will need an additional billionaire budget. This has happened in all countries. Mexico must also go to international markets to make panic purchases of respirators, masks, and test reagents. In case of obtaining them, we will pay dearly and in dollars. World production is not enough to supply a demand that appeared out of nowhere and grows day by day.

Names, Names and … Names, by Alberto Aguilar, in The Economist:

Organized crime in robbery to self-services, impunity and blow to investment

I commented on the strong unemployment that is looming this year as the economy falls, which will mean the loss of between 650,000 and 900,000 jobs. We saw this film in 1995 and then in 2009. In that last year, 700,000 jobs were lost and of those, only 200,000 were recovered in 2010. Hence the importance of the countercyclical program required by the SHCP, by Arturo Herrera. The CCE, by Carlos Salazar, has already proposed 10 measures for the liquidity of companies.

With less employment, insecurity will grow. In and of itself, in recent days there have been at least a couple dozen looting of self-service stores. The assaults installed via the networks have been seen in various states such as CDMX, Edomex, Veracruz, Puebla, QR. The acts of vandalism that are orchestrated by organized crime go on televisions, cell phones, motorcycles. They have nothing to do with problems of marginalization.

Business Asset, by José Yuste, in Excelent:

S&P, alert that it is urgent to attend

The Standard & Poor’s agency is the first to lower its sovereign rating to Mexico. The drop from a BBB + to a BBB in foreign currency, and from an A- to a BBB + in local currency. Mexico does not lose the investment grade, but it is a wake-up call for what may come: more reductions. It is an alert call for the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Mexico suffers a terrible external shock, because it is not only the world coronavirus crisis that is hitting Mexico twice: supply chains and less demand from its main trading partner, the United States. It is seasoned with the shock of crude oil, where Mexico, being an oil country, suffers declines in its income and those of Pemex. Standard & Poor’s puts the finger on the pain for the López Obrador government, at Pemex, and on the lack of confidence of the private sector to invest. And he warns: lower ratings may come in the next 12 or 24 months.