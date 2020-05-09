The love curriculum of a famous super in Spain shakes the office of the King philipWho does not have peace or in full quarantine when more frivolous issues are involved. It is nothing more and nothing less than Marta Lpez, the television figure who broke the silence in a pandemic.

The response has been brief, but forceful. When Marta Lpez was asked if she had had any kind of relationship with a relative of the Royal Household, she had not repaired or thought twice: “Yes”. The mischievous smile that you have outlined after answering must not have been replicated inside the Palace where the King philip

Related news

While the King philip Fighting side by side without quarter in the fight against the pandemic caused by coronavirus, it watches over the public image of Zarzuela, especially in such sensitive times. If he trembles at the new revelations, it is because he is fed up with the members of the Royal Family not complying with the demure and low-profile requests for love affairs.

“Collaborator in television programs, mother of 3 dolls, apa Atleti”, is Marta Lpez’s bio on her Instagram account that has more than 300,000 followers. A figure to grow after the moment of the day: it was when Jorge Javier Vzquez asked him if he had anything with someone from the Royal Family and received a resounding “s”.

EsDiario released the news in Spain a few moments ago and there are some members of the Royal Family who perhaps do not keep an eye: the highest spheres of the State that commands the King philip They have been shaken when Marta Lpez has taken the brave idea of ​​being in the eye of the storm.

In case there are doubts about who the protagonist of Marta Lpez’s affair was, it is necessary to make clear one not less detail: the presenter of the program should ask Marta twice if it is indeed someone from the family of King Felipe married to the Queen Letizia.

Royal Family is only considered to King philip and Queen Letizia, her daughters Princess Leonor and the Infanta Sofa, and the emiritos Juan Carlos and Sofa. When she confessed that she did have a relationship with a family member from Felipe’s closest circle, it was at the moment that Marta discovered the infidelity of her boyfriend, Alfonso Merlos. Tremble Zarzuela!

.