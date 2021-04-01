S & P’s Most Optimistic Quarter in the U.S. Since 2014: Chart

(Bloomberg) – S&P Global Ratings is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. For the first time since 2017, the ratings agency upgraded more US companies than it downgraded in a quarter. The ratio between credit enhancement and credit downgrade of 1.32 – where the level of 1 is the dividing line – was the highest since 2014, due to the growing expectations of an economic resurgence after a year of containment measures and closure of trade arising from the pandemic.

Original Note: S&P Most Positive on US Credit Ratings Since 2014: Chart

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP