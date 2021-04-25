S & P500, Nasdaq, Euro Stoxx, Ibex: We are entering a dense week.

As we said in last week’s analysis, the week that we just closed has been difficult, reflected in the declines of the main indices and this time the IBEX 35 was practically flat (+ 0.06%) with a close at a close at 8,618.

In Europe the one who behaved worst has been the Dax with a decrease of 1.17% while the EURO STOXX 50 has lost 0.49%.

In U.S.A the S&P 500 closed the week down 0.13% despite reaching a new all-time high on the same Friday. The DOW JONES Ind was down 0.46% and the NASDAQ 100 was down 0.72%.

SITUATION

Banks and Technology set the times

Major tech companies have shown weakness before publishing results next week:

Such weakness has dragged down the NASDAQ 100 and slowed the S&P 500 as seen in the weekly change.

The main banks in Europe and the US have also shown weakness with generalized falls from which only Goldman Sachs (+ 3%) and Bank of America and Wells Fargo have been saved, which closed the week practically flat, the rest left declines in many cases, significant:

The decline of the Treasury bond The 10-year US trend eased the declines in technology during the week to some extent, but put pressure on banks because they see their profitability expectations diminished, although that tense calm could be broken and returns to a rebound in yields.

During this week the decline in the yield of the bond has continued and from the maximum of March 30 in 1,776 to the minimum of the session on Friday the yield has decreased by 13.8%

Announcement of tax increases

Although they are pending approval, the Biden administration intends a strong tax increase beyond that announced for companies, which is expected to be 25% and may reach 26%. What they want is to apply a very strong increase in the tax on capital gains in assets of more than a million dollars.

The importance is that if this is the case, when the expectation of how much the real increase will be created and before the rule takes effect, many of the latent capital gains could materialize.

The tax effect is a fundamental aspect when considering the results of our investments and the higher the capital, the greater the effect on the results of the investments in order to pay less taxes and could even be a brake, even falls in the markets.

As new news about the tax increases could emerge, the indices could suffer as it happened on April 22 at 7:00 pm and could be key in the next week as Biden is expected to announce his “Plan of American families ”that implies a strong increase in taxes to pay for such a plan. Apart from what has been commented, the keys will be the following:

THE KEYS IN THE NEXT WEEK

FED meeting, results, inflation and macro data.

Next Wednesday the press conference of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will be closely followed, although the US central bank is not expected to make any monetary policy movement.

Powell is also expected to explain once again that the Fed will allow inflation to rise above its 2% target for a certain time to give the economy more time to recover, before raising rates.

Shares with the most potential according to the market consensus

Ibex 35 shares with more potential according to the market consensus. 5 of them with more than 20% potential.

Results campaign

According to Factset so far, 25% of companies have posted actual first quarter 2021 earnings and both earnings and posted revenue exceed estimates. The S & P500 is reflecting the highest YoY growth in earnings since the third quarter of 2010 and 84% have reported real EPS above estimates

The unusually high earnings growth rate is due to a combination of higher earnings in the first quarter of 2021 and a weakness in earnings in 2020 from the negative impact of COVID-19 in numerous industries.

Nine sectors are reporting growth year-over-year earnings, led by the Finance, Discretionary Consumption and Materials sectors.

Two sectors are reporting a decline year-over-year in earnings, led by the industrial sector.

In terms of revenue, 77% of S&P 500 companies have reported real revenue above estimates.

In summary and as a whole, the S&P 500 companies are posting revenue that is 2.9% above analyst estimates.

In the week starting on the 26th, Big Tech comes into play with the publication of results from Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft. From the interpretation that the market makes, we could see important movements and volatility in the S & P500 and Nasdaq and therefore in the rest of the exchanges.

Inflation and macro data

On Friday it will publish the PCE, which is the inflation indicator preferred by the FED. We will have to pay close attention to personal consumption expenditure, which is expected to show a 1.8% increase in core inflation and the publication of GDP, which is expected to have grown by 6.5% (source Dow Jones).

Cash flow

Money continues to flow into equities and bonds, albeit more moderately, according to data released by Bank of America.

Strong capital inflows are heading to value funds as seen in the image to the right.

The euphoria in the markets continues on the part of individual investors who are those who are buying, which suggests that a distribution process could have begun, which means a risk of possible falls in the short term.

TECHNICAL SITUATION

In U.S.A, Despite the new historical maximum left by the S&P 500 on Friday and although the technical situation of the indices in the US in the long term is clearly bullish, in the short term I like the situation less and less.

The reason is simple, we are seeing a lateralization of the prices by the indices that is the result of the bearish divergence of the Nasdaq100 with the Composite and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

The bearish divergence of the Nasdaq 100 with the S&P 500 and the divergences of the indices with their RSI, also bearish. They have been in this situation for a long time and it is becoming more and more accentuated.

This is where the correction could technically come from at any time.

S&P 500, DOW JONES Ind, NASDAQ 100 and Russell 2000 on daily chart

In Europe, the situation does not differ from the US. In the long term, it is bullish but in the short term the divergences of the indices with the banking sectors are clear. The Automotive sector fails to overcome the resistance to the upside and does not support an improvement.

Dax, EURO STOXX 50, CAC 40 and IBEX 35 on daily chart

The IBEX 35 continues to wait for banks to cheer up again, while we will have doubts and fears. Next Wednesday after the close of the session, we will analyze the index in depth.