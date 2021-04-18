S & P500, Nasdaq, Euro Stoxx Ibex: All-time highs, difficult situation

Except for the IBEX 35, which closed the week with a rise of 0.56% and closed at 8,613, the main indices on both sides of the Atlantic closed the week with all-time highs reached in the last weekly session.

In Europe, the Dax It has risen 1.48%, the EURO STOXX 50 1.36% and the CAC 40 1.91% all with new all-time highs.

In U.S.A, the S&P 500 has risen 1.37%, closing at 4,185, leaving its new all-time high at 4,191 and the DOW JONES Ind up 1.18%, closing at 34,200 and a historic high at 34,256.

The discordant note is in the index of Philadelphia Semiconductors which has decreased by 1.26%

Apart from the new highs on Friday, what is remarkable is that the NASDAQ 100 has closed in the high zone after a weekly rise of 1.42% and closed at 14,401 after reaching 14,050 points on Friday.

It has been another difficult week in which there have been ups and downs in the Big Tech although its evolution has been enough to take the NASDAQ 100 back to highs. One of the main drivers for the rise in tech has been the Treasury bond market, whose 10-year yield fell almost 1.6% on Friday.

What is the reason why the technology bond affects them? Rising bond yields affect tech companies as well as other companies with high valuations and high expectations of future earnings, because rising yields lower the value of stocks in many standard models. The yield on the 10-year bond rose more than 80 basis points in the first quarter.

SITUATION

Geopolitical tension increases

The situation is still complicated no matter where you look at it. The geopolitical situation is one of tension between the US and Russia.

Regarding Russia, the Biden administration imposes sanctions on it for cyberattacks and electoral interference and it did so last Thursday while there was an accumulation of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine. Biden signed an executive order on Thursday allowing his administration to sanction any sector of the Russian economy, significantly expanding the scope of the sanctions authority.

The key to that executive order is the exclusion of US entities from the primary market for ruble-denominated debt by the Russian government.

What is the problem for Russia? When US investors are withdrawn from the primary market, there is a broad chilling effect. In other words, Russia’s borrowing costs rise, capital flight occurs, and the ruble in turn weakens. This has an impact on the growth rate of Russia and has an impact on the inflation rate of Russia.

First quarter results

Investors have their sights set on the results since the campaign to publish the results of the first quarter in the US has begun, which for better or for worse, will condition the evolution of the stock markets.

The temporary ban on the repurchase of own shares (buybacks) must always be taken into account, because it tends to slow down increases and even causes decreases, but the first published results are exceeding expectations of improved results and profits and of continuing in line with that have been published the indices could still hold up and even go higher.

According to Factset “Profits continue to exceed estimates”

“Positive earnings surprises reported by financial sector companies (led by JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Bank of America and Wells Fargo) were primarily responsible for the improvement in the index’s overall earnings over the past week.

Overall, 9% of S&P 500 companies have reported first quarter 2021 actual results to date. Of these companies, 81% have reported real EPS above estimates.

Collectively, the companies are reporting earnings that are 30.3% above estimates, which is also above the five-year average of 6.9%. If 30.3% were the final percentage for the quarter, it would mark the highest surprise percentage of earnings reported by the index since FactSet began tracking this metric in 2008. “

Expectations for the end of the year: S&P at 3,800 points

The second half of 2021 can be tricky. From the strategy department of Bank of America (BofA), according to Reuters, they indicate that “Amid increasingly euphoric sentiment, high valuations and maximum stimuli, we continue to believe that the market has overpriced good news ”and they expect the S & P500 to close the year at 3,800 points, which would be 9.21% below the close on Friday, April 16.

It’s possible? Yes, because the US markets have not yet corrected the bullish leg that began in the low zone at the end of March 2020 and at one point or another it will.

Risk Factors for the markets

In addition, there are tail risk factors that would translate into sharp falls indicated by large fund managers, according to the survey carried out by the BofA, among them the main ones are:

The tapering which is the progressive withdrawal of stimuli to the economy mainly through the reduction of the bond purchase program, once it is announced and occurs throughout this year could produce severe corrections.

The new Fed metric: the number of vaccinated people is in the crosshairs of the FED. On Monday, Bullard chairman of the Federal Reserve of ST. Louis said vaccinating 75% of Americans would be a sign that the pandemic was ending, a necessary condition for considering reducing the Fed’s bond buying program.

Vaccines continue to sow certain doubts due to the problems attributed to them. This week the use of the Jhonson & Johnson vaccine has been stopped.

The inflation that is increasingly taken into account and what could happen is that once it has increased as is happening, it does not decrease at the end of the year as indicated by the FED that will occur in the second half of 2021

Shares with the most potential according to the market consensus

Ibex 35 shares with more potential according to the market consensus. 5 of them with more than 20% potential.

Finally, as the third factor in order of importance due to the impact it could have on stock markets, is the increase in taxes in the USA above expectations. It is known in the political sphere that it can be placed at 25%, maximum 26% for companies. In the event that they were above 26%, the falls could be strong. 25% should already be discounted by the markets.

The following chart prepared by Goldman Sachs shows the closing of the S&P 500 and the VIX each time the S & P500 reaches a new all-time high and what they want to show us is that the current chart bears a strong resemblance to the dot-com bubble in the late 1990s:

For his part Bull & Bear indicator It is in the 7.2 area close to the end where the sell signal begins, which is 8. However, it is a high reading and the risk remains present.

Insiders

With this situation, the ratio between sales and purchases by insiders (manager or owners of more than 10% of the shares of a company) is in a bearish zone.

TECHNICAL SITUATION

There are clear signs that you have to be very cautious when looking at the general situation in which the markets are moving, but the markets continue their way despite the signs.

S&P 500, DOW JONES Ind, NASDAQ 100 and Russell 2000

If we look at the technical situation of the main indices in the US on the weekly chart, we see that they are on a free rise and at all-time highs. The Nasdaq 100, which was a divergent element last week, has entered into convergence, which is positive for US stocks.

S&P 500, DOW JONES Ind, NASDAQ 100 and Russell 2000 on weekly chart

When we go down to the daily chart to see the short term, we see that there have been daily movements with falls of some importance in the Nasdaq that could have induced corrections. At the close, Nasdaq, S & P500 and Dow Jones have converged again.

S&P 500, DOW JONES Ind, NASDAQ 100 and Russell 2000 on daily chart

There is a high level of overbought in all three, but this week’s doubts on the Nasdaq lead us to have to assess the situation in more detail, for which we have to buy with Nasdaq Composite and Philadelphia Semiconductors.

The news from that comparative point of view is not good as Semiconductors and Composite show bearish divergence in the short term with respect to the Nasdaq 100 which could lead to corrections in the Nasdaq 100, which, in turn, could drag down the S & P500 .

The conclusion is that the dangerous situation on Wall Street is technically confirmed, except that in the coming week they converge with the rest of the indices.

Europe: Dax, EURO STOXX 50, CAC 40 and IBEX 35

The European situation is good, also in free rise if we see the weekly charts of the indices in isolation:

Dax, EURO STOXX 50, CAC 40 and IBEX 35 on weekly chart

On the daily chart, the indices broke into upward convergence Dax, EURO STOXX 50 and CAC 40, leading to new all-time highs.

Dax, EURO STOXX 50, CAC 40 and IBEX 35 on daily chart

But as is the case in the US, in Europe we also find discordant elements coming from the banking sectors that are in a resistance zone and just a few points from reaching convergence, breaking the highs prior to the pandemic but must break them and confirm said convergence.

The IBEX 35

IBEX 35 on daily chart

Although the bullish guideline started on January 28 (dotted line) was lost on March 22, the candles returned to form a new bullish guideline (solid red line) after the break that supported Thursday’s decline.