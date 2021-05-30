S & P500, Nasdaq, Euro Stoxx, Ibex 35: Wall Street remains bullish

In Europe, the EURO STOXX 50 has risen 1.11% this week, the Dax 0.53% and the IBEX 35 0.22%.

Monday 31 is the day of the fallen in the US and a holiday on Wall Street, therefore, the month of May has ended for the US stock markets, leaving the fourth consecutive month in the S&P 500 with rises and closing at 4,204 points.

The only index that closed negatively for the month of May, -1.26% was the NASDAQ 100, but the indices with high correlation with the Nasdaq 100, which are the Nasdaq Composite and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, have left increases 2.06 and 2.49% respectively.

The DOW JONES Ind. Was up 1.93% in May.

The main technologies, which are the ones that usually determine the evolution of the NASDAQ 100 and have a decisive impact on the S&P 500, have closed a month with mixed variations despite having achieved a weekly close with all positive and clear increases with the exception of Apple which has decreased by 5.21% in May and 0.67% in the last week of the month.

The main falls in May among Big Tech have fallen on Tesla – 11.87% and Amazon – 7.05%.

The sectors of the S&P 500 that have performed the best during the month of May have been Financial + 5.70% and Materials + 4.66%.

SITUATION

Back to the inflation

Inflation together with tapering have become the biggest concern of investors.

From the FED they maintain their position that investors will be temporary and it better be temporary! Because the US PCE Core, which is one of the Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation measures, rose to 3.1% in April, the highest level since 1992.

Many think that it has come to stay after the tremendous injections of liquidity by central banks.

Others even think about the possibility of stagflation as explained in a very interesting article by the chief economist of Tressis, Daniel Lacalle, published on May 23 entitled “Inflation, Amount of Money and Bottlenecks”

In any case, if inflation is sustained over time or if a date is published for the tapering that everything indicates that without announcements by the FED it could have already started, we have the perfect cocktail so that at the least expected moment produces a significant adjustment in stocks, all despite the fact that reversing a trend is very difficult and the long-term uptrend is very clear.

Observe how the flows of funds have increased towards TIPS (Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities) bonds issued and guaranteed by the United States Government and towards the Materials, Energy and Financial sectors:

TECHNICAL SITUATION

The month has closed on Wall Street and as can be seen from the monthly charts, the long-term uptrend is clear.

I don’t like the last monthly candle, but there is nothing to indicate change yet.

S&P 500, DOW JONES Ind, NASDAQ 100 and Russell 2000 in monthly chart

Of course, corrections can occur and the short-term charts are not as clear as they are monthly.

The daily charts show divergences that may lead to price lateralization, but if the Nasdaq 100, accompanied by the Nasdaq Composite and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, returned to highs, we could see an upward pull, quite the opposite of what everyone thinks.

The key is to keep an eye on support breaks and maintain rigorous stop loss controls.

S&P 500, DOW JONES Ind, NASDAQ 100 and Russell 2000 on chart on daily chart

Europe shows some strength compared to the US and just one session at the end of the month the strength of the rise is clear and it is bullish in the long term.

DAX, EURO STOXX 50, CAC 40 and IBEX 35 in monthly chart

In the short term there are divergences that lateralize and slow down the prices, but there is also nothing to indicate that the uptrend has ended, although there is a divergence between the Dax and the Euro Stoxx 50 that could lead to certain falls in the next sessions, but prices are still far from control levels.

DAX, EURO STOXX 50, CAC 40 and IBEX 35 on daily chart