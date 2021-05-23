S & P500, Nasdaq, Euro Stoxx, Ibex 35: Keeping an eye on control levels

This week that has concluded has left a better performance in the European indices than in the United States.

In Europe, the IBEX 35 has risen 0.64%, closing at 9,200 points, the Dax has risen 0.14% and the EURO STOXX 50 0.21%. These are increases that may seem small due to the exorbitant movements that have occurred after the pandemic, but gradually the ascents should tend to moderate and are reasonable and positive increases if they are maintained over time.

In the US, the S&P 500 and DOW JONES Inds have closed the week in negative with decreases of 0.43% and or 51% respectively.

The NASDAQ 100 finished with a rise of 0.14% and the important thing is that the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also rose, 2.37% and the Nasdaq Composite 0.31% which is undoubtedly positive for the good evolution of the bags.

S & P500, Nasdaq, Euro Stoxx, Ibex 35 :: weekly evolution indices

The S&P 500 sectors that have slowed their rise have been Energy (-2.49%), Industrial (-1.61%) Materials (-1.49%) and Discretionary Consumption (-1.28).

The main technology companies in the end have made progress this week, a good part of them as shown in the following table:

Nasdaq 100: Weekly Technological Variation

However, despite the advances, tech companies have had the largest weekly fund outflow since 2018, an outflow of $ 1.1 billion. (Source Bank of America)

Technological: cash flows

SITUATION

Investors remain vigilant and fearful of the upcoming evolution of both the Fed’s economic policies and the Biden administration’s fiscal policies. In particular, it worries when they will start with tapering, inflation and tax increases as we have been commenting on previous occasions from these lines.

For managers of large funds, according to Bank of America statistics, the biggest risks for stocks are: inflation in the first place and tapering in second.

Inflation and tapering risk factors for bags

Inflation

The doubts for investors are whether inflation will be punctual as stated by the FED or on the contrary it is here to stay.

Next week we will have important data: personal income and expenses, which include the price deflator of personal consumption spending, the inflation measure preferred by the Fed.

Consumer confidence data that includes inflation expectations will also be an important piece of information for investors to take into account.

Its relevance increases at the moment due to the fact that a CPI data was published last week that left core inflation with a year-on-year rate in April of 3%.

The issue of taxes continues to worry investors who have large capital gains and could cause strong sales to materialize them in order not to be affected when the regulations materialize and come into force.

The indices remain in the zone of maximums

Indices, despite the risks that we all see, find it difficult to fall and this situation comes from two important factors, the first is that individual investors are highly positioned long on the stock markets and on the other hand, the volume of share buybacks own that is again very high.

US companies announced $ 205 billion of buybacks in April (more than between February and March combined), beating the June 2018 reading which was an all-time high:

Repurchase of shares

TECHNICAL SITUATION

USA

The indices are still in a similar situation to previous weeks, with the difference that short-term movements have left us good reference levels to take into account whether there were falls or if there were upward pulls that should not be ruled out at any time.

The most probable thing is that we will witness price lateralization, but if for whatever reason, the technology indices return to maximums, we could see new sections to the upside.

We are mainly in the hands of the evolution of technology.

In the event that everything gets ugly, the control levels are marked on the graph:

S&P 500, DOW JONES Ind, NASDAQ 100 and Russell 2000 on daily chart

The levels to take into account are the same as last week, but we reproduce them again here:

S&P 500, DOW JONES Ind, NASDAQ 100 and Russell 2000 control levels

Europe

The European indices continue in a similar situation to last week, showing greater strength than Wall Street and with closings in the zone of highs and leaving weekly candles with upward pressure.

The IBEX 35 continues to build its chart very well and does not present problems at the moment.

DAX, EURO STOXX 50, CAC 40 and IBEX 35 on daily chart

DAX, EURO STOXX 50, CAC 40 and IBEX 35 on daily chart