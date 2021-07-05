S & P500, Nasdaq, Euro Stoxx, Ibex 35: Highs in the US, Europe slacks

Stock markets had their first weekly closing in July with a different direction on both sides of the Atlantic. Europe has started negative with the exception of Dax which has advanced 0.27%. The worst part in Europe has been taken by the IBEX 35, which has fallen 2.06% this week, closing at 8,907 points, and the EURO STOXX 50 has lost 0.96%.

In U.S.AThe one that has advanced the most this week has been the NASDAQ 100, 2.67%. The DOW JONES Ind has risen 1.02% and the S&P 500 has risen 1.67% thus achieving seven days in a row reaching a new all-time high.

Technology, at least for the moment, has once again taken the lead in the index rises pushing the rise of 3.19% in the S&P 500, highlighting among the FAAMG the rise of 5.15% of Apple.

Digested by investors by the rebound of banks in the US by the announcements that they will increase dividends and remove the ban on buybacks, the US financial sector has been the one that has risen the least and the second that has performed worst, +0 .03% (the worst was energy – 1.17%).

In Europe, the most negative part has come precisely from the financial entities that have fallen with some force as can be seen in the following table:

The banking sector STXE 600 BANKS EUR was the worst with a decrease of 2.37%, followed by the Automotive STXE 600 AUT & PRT EUR which fell 1.66%.

These falls have acted as a brake on the European indices, mainly supported by the 1.56% falls in the Insurance sector and 1.41% in the Travel sector.

SITUATION

The June employment report and the Fed

After two months of disappointing numbers, the June employment report from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that the national economy added 850,000 jobs, compared to the 720,000 expected by Bloomberg surveys.

Non-farm payrolls recovered strongly, but the unemployment rate increased 0.1% to 5.9% against expectations of a decline of 0.2%. The downside is that the labor force participation rate remains well below the January 2020 level.

Therefore, conflicting signals in the face of possible decisions by the FED and therefore it is difficult for this report to influence the FED to make changes regarding its program to reduce the purchase of assets.

It should be remembered that next Wednesday they will read the minutes of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee). What the FED says could decisively mark the evolution of the second quarter of this year.

Everything indicates that the market has clearly discounted that inflation is temporary and that the Fed will continue to be very moderate. If either of those two ideas is challenged by wages or the number of jobs over the next few months, the probability of a correction will increase, the same will happen when it is announced when tapering will begin.

Nevertheless, Michael Harnett Chief strategist of the Bank of America (BofA) continues to think that we are on the way to stagflation in the second half of 2021 and the BofA’s transitory inflation meter in the US remains at 100. The entity expects that inflation measured by the underlying PCE set at 2.1% by the end of 2022.

European Central Bank (ECB)

Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB affirmed this week that “the most serious risk for the economy at the beginning of the pandemic would have been that we had not done anything. We will maintain our measures until we judge that the coronavirus crisis phase is over. “

Lagarde on inflation said: “the base effects, which are related to gasoline prices and the VAT rate in Germany, will not last. We will see a return to lower inflation rates as indicated in our projections. “

Lagarde on structural reforms: ”at the European level, there must now be a big push to modernize economies. It is not enough to say “let’s go green, let’s get digital”; we must implement the necessary reforms ”.

Capital flows to shares

Capital flows into shares in the first half of the year have been greater in the first half of 2021 than the sum of all the first half of the previous 20 years.

10 YEAR US Treasury Bonds Yield

The decline in bond yields that has been taking place since March is conditioning the banking sector downward and has benefited the evolution of the technology index, which has managed to rebound back to highs.

This decline in profitability has surprised everyone, since in February and March there was speculation about the possibility that this profitability would reach 2% and the consequences for the stock markets that this could have. Well, on Friday it closed at 1,431%, a far cry from that dreaded 2%.

For bonds to rise, it would be necessary that either the FED has to aggressively advance in tapering, or else it is necessary to get the macro data to really move, and at the moment we do not have either of the two things.

For bonds to rise, it is necessary for the macro data to really move or else the Fed aggressively advances in tapering and at the moment we have neither. We’ll see what happens on Wednesday with the FOMC.

The market is very sensitive to details about the Fed’s bond purchase program, as the end of that measure would open the door for the Federal Reserve Bank to raise interest rates.

The low interest rate environment and liquidity injections have been the fuel for achieving strong stock gains since the Fed decided to help the economy overcome the pandemic. The cut in monthly bond purchases worth $ 120 billion would be the first step to backtracking on those extraordinary measures, and its announcement will most likely spell a good scare for stocks.

Inflation and raw materials

It is debated if raw materials rise, if inflation will rise or if it will be temporary and the rise of 15.7% in the S & P500 (YTD) is indisputable, because you see the evolution of the Bloomberg Commodity Index, the index has risen this year a 20.78% (YTD) and judge yourself. themselves:

TECHNICAL SITUATION

In the US on a weekly chart, the indices have entered into convergence but continue to show bearish divergence with the DOW JONES Ind that although it is on its way to highs and is only 0.88% away from reaching it (306 index points), it has not yet arrived.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index has entered convergence on the weekly chart but for a single index point, so we must be prudent to say that the bearish divergence between the three technology indices has ended, we ask for a clear and strong weekly candle above the previous high .

Its RSIs are about to signal overbought but we already know that entering overbought, far from being a sell signal, could remain in that situation for a more or less long period and could even be a sign of a bullish pull. The last time the S&P 500 RSI went overbought on the monthly chart, it lasted in that area for a month.

S&P 500, DOW JONES Ind., NASDAQ 100 and Russell 2000 â ???? â ???? â ???? â ???? â ???? â ???? â ???? on weekly chart

The Russell 2000 it is still trapped inside the side that started in February but in the upper part of it and only 2.06% of its historical maximum

On the daily chart, the S & P500 and Nasdaq 100 indices have closed at a new historical maximum leaving a clear candle, strongly, but they have also left both an upward gap, which I do not like and less at this point.

Regarding the overbought oscillators, look at the stochastic on the daily chart in the main US indices, how long they have been indicating overbought and the pull that they have taken since entering it.

S&P 500, DOW JONES Ind., NASDAQ 100 and Russell 2000 on daily chart

Monday the 5th is a holiday on the US stock exchanges for Independence Day (July 4), so the European markets are left without that reference.

Europe

Europe is losing steam, that strength that it occasionally wanted to appear against the US stock markets has languished and continues on the side. It does not just go up but neither does it fall, staying in the upper area of ​​the side.

It is seen very clearly in the DAX and EURO STOXX 50 indices on the daily chart:

DAX, EURO STOXX 50, CAC 40 and IBEX 35 on daily chart

If we go into detail in the Ibex 35, on Wednesday it left a minimum of control and from there, it is rebounding, but precisely that minimum is what is confirming the downward turn that has left us as a control level of 8,765 points and with support at 8,740. If it lost that area we could see a more marked drop that would make us rethink the whole scenario.

IBEX 35 on daily chart

We know that what we must be aware of in the index is what the banks do and they are weak due to weak bond yields. We will have to be very attentive to what they say on Wednesday with the minutes of the FED because depending on what is said, everything could turn upside down.

