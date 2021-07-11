S & P500, Nasdaq, Euro Stoxx, Ibex 35: Expectations change

In the end, a week was relatively well saved in which on Thursday the stock exchanges threatened to give a scare due to the sharp drop in bond yields that reached a low of 1.25% that same day.

The weekly closing has been better in the US than in a Europe where they have only closed positively the Dax + 0.24% and Euro Stoxx 600 + 0.17%. The EURO STOXX 50 however lost 0.44%.

The IBEX 35 again the worst, with a fall of 1.47% and closed at 8,776 points.

In U.S.A, the best weekly advance was that of the NASDAQ 100 + 0.67%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,369 a new historical closing high and a weekly advance of 0.40%.

The DOW JONES Ind finished with a rise of 0.24%, it is still behind but it was only 0.63% (221.5 points) of its all-time high.

S & P500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Russell, Dax, Euro Stoxx, Ibex 35: weekly change

Technology companies have once again been the motor of the stock markets (XLK sector + 0.99%), largely thanks to the fall in the yield of US Treasuries and as a counterpart, banks have been among the sectors most affected ( XLF sector – 0.62%). Its falls dragged the European banks and in the end and as almost always, the IBEX 35.

The best sector in the S & P500 was Real Estate XLRE + 2.66% and the worst Energy XLE – 3.36%.

SITUATION

Bonds, growth and inflation

Bonds are having a very marked impact on the evolution of the markets.

The changes in expectations of the evolution of the price of bonds and their yields have surprised all analysts (bond yields evolve in the opposite direction to their prices).

While in March the yield of the 10-year US Treasury bond reached a maximum of 1,776% and it was speculated that it could reach a real yield of 2%, with the consequences that it would bring for the stock markets, from On March 30, it began a significant decline that led to a yield of 1.25% on Thursday, July 8. That is to say, in just over 3 months the yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond came to yield, almost 30% (29.62%).

10-year US Treasury yield

The red line on the chart represents the SMA200 and shows that at least for now, it has slowed the decline in bond yields.

The evolution of US Treasury bonds explains to a certain extent the negative evolution of banks, despite the upward rebound on Friday and also explains the pull of technology, as can be seen in the weekly variation tables of the main banking companies and technological:

Banks and technology: weekly variation

Expectations in the markets are changing

A slowdown in the economic recovery is now seen due to worse-than-expected macroeconomic data and advances in variants of Covid-19 that threaten new confinements and limitations to mobility. In addition, it is believed that inflation is temporary and lower than expected. In fact, market expectations about inflation in the US have decreased and weekly growth slows down as can be seen in the ECRI (decrease in weekly growth) and Bloomberg (decrease in inflation expectations) graphs:

United States growth and inflation

As a result, technology companies are back in vogue and to get an idea, the 7 megacap companies (> $ 0.5 trillion) collectively reach an all-time high in market capitalization of nearly $ 10 trillion ($ trillion) : Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, Google, Tesla and Netflix.

Prior to this change in expectations, what was discounted in the markets was high inflation and high growth and therefore, a reflation scenario (reflation is a way of creating inflation through fiscal or monetary stimuli, so that there is no deflation (falling prices) and overcoming a recession).

Results campaign

Large US companies will publish results this week, including large banks.

The general expectation for S&P 500 companies is that they are better than analysts anticipated. The delicate and remarkable part is the situation of the PER of the S & P500 whose multiplier is currently 29.8x when the average is 14.9x. It represents the highest figure since 1901 according to Bank of America data.

The question is how long can a PER of 30x be maintained?

S & P500 PER at 30x

TECHNICAL SITUATION

USA

The S&P 500 and the NASDAQ 100 on the weekly chart continue to rise and at historical highs, each time it seems to cost them more to advance and with some scare through intraday, but the uptrend is unappealable, ensuring that it does not lose the level of 4,164.

It should be noted that the NASDAQ 100 has risen for 8 weeks in a single tranche and of which the last 3 have closed at an all-time high.

The DOW JONES Ind that was and continues to lag behind showing divergence with the previous ones seems to want to attack the area of ​​all-time highs. If it did, to ward off fears we would ask for a clear and strong candle, but it has recovered almost everything it lost since May, placing the weekly control level at 33,271 points.

The Russell 2000, which is the furthest behind, has also improved but has not managed to get off the side it has been on since February of this year.

S&P 500, DOW JONES Ind, NASDAQ 100 and Russell 2000 on weekly chart

In the short term, this week’s assignments are clear on the daily chart, but in turn they have left us with levels of control for short-term operations:

In the S&P 500 the 4,289 points, in the DOW JONES Ind the 34,145, in the NASDAQ 100 the 14,551 and in the Russell 2000 the 11,293 points. For its part, the NASDAQ 100 has also left an accelerated bullish guideline marked that serves as a support and reference while it maintains it.

On the positive side, the DOW JONES Ind has closed, albeit shyly, above the last resistance it had before its all-time high.

As a negative, we must highlight the divergences between indices in the short term, the overbought in their stochastics, with the exception of the Russell 2000 and also the divergences between the technological indices. Such divergences could slow down the advance of the indices.

S&P 500, DOW JONES Ind, NASDAQ 100 and Russell 2000 on daily chart

In EuropeWhile it is still bullish in the long term, things are not so clear in the short term, not even on the weekly chart, despite Friday’s rebound.

The EURO STOXX 50 left a low at 3,961 this week, but there is a bearish turn despite Friday’s rebound and in divergence with the Dax that managed to close near highs and stay on the side. The rest of the indices lost the first levels of control, leaving the following: 3,961 in the EURO STOXX 50, 6,348 in the CAC 40 and 8,597 in the IBEX 35.

In the 3 indices, the stochastic is rebounding from the oversold level but there have been no turns that make clear the continuity to the upside of the last candle on Friday.

The technical aspect of Europe still does not convince me, but it means that the stock markets are going to fall.

DAX, EURO STOXX 50, CAC 40 and IBEX 35 on daily chart

Finally, it should be mentioned that the main Asian markets closed with losses and the Hang Seng Index (the main Chinese stock index in Hong Kong) and the Nikkei 225 (the main index in Japan) have left bearish turns.

The Nikkei last Friday stopped its fall in the average of 200 (SMA200) but the Hang seng clearly lost it. The Kospi 3000 (South Korea) has also rotated, but still far from its SMA200.

HSI and Nikkei 225 Futures on Daily Chart

The divergences of the Asian markets with the American and European ones is an aspect that I do not like at all.

