S & P500, Nasdaq, Euro Stoxx, Ibex 35: bullish week

Positive week despite the doubts and daily ups and downs. In the US, the week closed with increases in the main indices, the S&P 500 by 0.61%, the DOW JONES Ind by 0.66% and the NASDAQ 100 by 0.62%.

In Europe it has also been positive, with + 1.11% the Dax and +0.46 the EURO STOXX 50. The only one that has yielded has been the IBEX 35 that has lost 1.48%.

Within the IBEX 35, the brake has been partly in the banks with the exception of BBVA with + 1.78% and Banco Sabadell with + most of the banks + 0.57%.

But the main burden has come from the electricity and energy companies with significant drops: Endesa by 7.86%, Iberdrola by 6.15%, Siemens-Gamesa by 5.75% and Solaria by 3.53%.

Inditex has not helped either, leaving a drop of 0.78%.

The main US technology companies have performed unevenly from Tesla’s 4.16% drop to NVIDIA’s 8.20% rise.

SITUATION

Employment report

The May employment report showed strong improvements, boosting confidence in the economic recovery and encouraging indices higher in Friday’s session.

The US economy added 559,000 jobs in May (source from the Department of Labor). The data was slightly lower than the estimate of 671,000 by economists surveyed by Dow Jones, but still showed a healthy rebound in the labor market. It’s an improvement from the 278,000 upwardly revised payrolls added in April.

The unemployment rate fell to 5.8% from 6.1%, which was better than the estimate of 5.9%. The employment report, while strong, is not strong enough to make the Federal Reserve cut back on its bond buying program.

Tax hikes

The Biden administration continues to push taxes, although its proposals have been significantly curtailed with the support of senators from his own party.

On Saturday, June 5, the G7 (Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom) reached a historic agreement to establish a global minimum tax of 15% on companies. The agreement, without being binding, will serve as a basis for putting pressure on the G20 and the OECD.

They have also agreed that those companies that obtain profit margins higher than 10%, pay at least 20% of the taxes on their global profits where they operate and not where they have their headquarters.

The issue can also be contentious within the European Union, where various member states charge different corporate tax rates and can attract large companies by doing so. For example, Ireland’s tax rate is 12.5%, while France’s can be as high as 31%.

Inflation

Inflation continues to be a threat to investors because in the end it could lead to a rate hike.

The Citi Economic Surprises Index points to high inflation.

Learn to invest in the short, medium and long term

Investment Strategies has trained more than 5,000 investors in different courses and seminars in recent years. We present you all our training, from the most advanced course to our free training.

For its part, the Morgan Stanley Market Timing Indicator gives a threatening reading for the S & P500 as all the factors they analyze point to a sharp decline.

It is a sell signal on all market timing indicators used by Morgan Stanley. This has only occurred five times in 30 years and of those, it has only risen in thereafter once, in 2017.

TECHNICAL SITUATION

USA

On the weekly chart, they are forming a bullish side that could break the highs at any time even if it seems difficult and continues to be bullish in the long term.

S&P 500, DOW JONES Ind, NASDAQ 100 and Russell 2000 on weekly chart

On the daily chart, they continue to show divergences that slow down the ascents.

S&P 500, DOW JONES Ind, NASDAQ 100 and Russell 2000 on daily chart

Europe

Dax and EURO STOXX 50 have closed at record highs at 15,602.9 and 4,089 respectively. Nothing to object to its continued uptrend.

The IBEX 35 has left a bearish star on the weekly chart that could lead to a correction if the decline is not stopped by the banking sector.

DAX, EURO STOXX 50, CAC 40 and IBEX 35 on weekly chart

The IBEX 35 despite having had a bad week, its short-term upward trend continues. The candle drawn by the banking sectors or the weekly candle does not help at all, but neither does it imply an expectation of correction if the rest of the indices continue to rise.

DAX, EURO STOXX 50, CAC 40 and IBEX 35 on daily chart