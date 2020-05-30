The situation of the IBEX 35 has improved a lot this week, going to quote even above its resistance level located at 7,210 points, leaving a relative maximum last Thursday at 7,244.5 points. The month of May closed it at 7,096.5 points with a monthly increase of 2.52%. The future of the Ibex 35 has been somewhat worse, standing at 7,040 points and a 2.47% rise in May.

In Europe the German Dax rose 6.68% in May closing the month at 11,586.85 and the EURO STOXX 50 is up 4.18% with closure at 3,050.20 points.

Financial markets were expecting a possible earthquake on Friday, May 29, due to the press conference that Trump announced “about China.”

There was a transfer in the markets and many nerves after the announcement on Thursday. The bags were waiting throughout the day until almost 9:00 pm on Friday. According to him Content of the press conference, of the toughness of Trump and even of the possible measures to be announced, the fearful bags were going to take one way or another.

During the last two weeks, US technology companies slowed down their evolution due to the increase in tension that was taking place between the US and China, because these companies would be the most affected in the first place.

The graphics were greatly improving their technical aspect, but Trump’s announcement of the conference sowed the market for doubt since behind there are commercial and productive reasons and a strong fear of the escalation of the Trade War.

The stock market most affected by that uncertainty has been the IBEX 35 because both the index and its future have closed before Trump gave his speech, by the way impeccable and also this time with all reason in what he said, but he did not admit questions.

If you want to see the speech click here: Trump cracks down on China – they will affect the entire world!

The situation of the IBEX 35

They have contributed decisively to achieve the advance of the IBEX 35: Inditex, with a monthly rise of 7.74%, closed the month at € 25.05 and Iberdrola, which closed May at € 9,688 with an increase of 6.00 %. Endesa has risen 5.43% per month, closing at € 21.35 and Telefonica 1.46% at 4,241 euros.

IBEX 35 monthly variation

Everything went quite well during the week until last Thursday at 20:00 Spanish time, Trump said that on Friday he would give a press conference “on China”. Fear and nerves invaded the parks of the stock markets on both sides of the Atlantic, again leaving the Ibex in a delicate situation that will probably improve significantly on Monday, if the weekend passes without new incidents.

Technically, the fact that the index has not lost 7,000 points is positive and the respite after the press conference could mean that on Monday the increases in the markets could resume if everything goes along.

Chart of the IBEX 35 G1D

The situation on Wall Street

The S&P 500 rose slightly on Friday, eliminating the losses with which he opened the session. Traders were greatly relieved after President D. Trump did not indicate changes to the trade deal with China despite mounting tensions.

The S&P 500 ended the session at 3,044.31, with an increase of 0.4%, 14.58 points.

The DOW JONES Ind fell this Friday 17.53 points, 0.07%, to 25,383.11. The NASDAQ rose 1.2%, 120.88 points, to 9,489.87.

During the highly anticipated Press conferenceTrump said that would take steps to eliminate special treatment for Hong Kong. However, did not indicate that the United States would withdraw from phase I of the trade agreement reached with China earlier this year what for the moment it gives a breather to the operators of the bags.

The press conference was announced after learning that China had passed a national security bill for Hong Kong, regarding which experts warn that it could jeopardize the principle of “One country, two systems” that the city has. That principle allows freedoms for Hong Kong citizens that mainland Chinese residents do not have.

The tensions between China and the US have increased lately by frequent comments from Trump and the Chinese government responses to the coronavirus outbreak. Another factor that has increased the tension has been that US lawmakers have criticized China for increasing its control over Hong Kong.

Still, after the press conference, the market reflected a stream of optimism about the economic reopening, The S&P 500 closed a good month of May, remaining approximately 11.63% below its historical maximum established in February.

S&P 500 Index Monthly Chart

Technically, as we understand it, the market has exceeded the 10-month monthly average leaving us again a bull market, although the situation of the candle of this month will have to be confirmed in June.

S&P 500 G1M Future Chart

However, it is good news for the market to rise as there has been a massive closing of shorts by CTAs in index futures this week.

For his part, the US Hedge Funds as of Wednesday, withdrew $ 2.9 billion (according to Lipper). This was the fifth consecutive week of departures, with a total of $ 32.9 billion.

It is thought that under ideal circumstances, the S&P 500 could reach 3,150 points, although many Hege Funds still do not believe in the bullish rally of the index, presenting the highest net shorts since October 2015. If there were a close of those shorts Reaching 3,150 points could be very fast (Fuente Hedgopía).

