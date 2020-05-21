According to Variety, Sony Pictures will continue to expand its own Marvel cinematic universe and for this they have hired the acclaimed television director, S.J. Clarkson (‘Collateral’), to develop a film centered on one of the publisher’s female characters whose rights belong to the studio.

At the moment it is unknown which character in question to star in this project, although the media points to Madame Web as the main candidate. Back in September 2019, Sony was told to create the movie for this character, which will have a script by the writers of Morbius the Living Vampire ‘, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

Madame Web (Cassandra Webb) first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man # 210, published in November 1980 and was created by writer Denny O’Neil and artist John Romita, Jr. Generally depicted as a minor character in the cmic Spider-Man series, Madame Web is an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis and is therefore connected to a life-support system that looked like a spider web. Due to her age and medical condition, Madame Web never actively fought any villain.

This is a precognitive and clairvoyant mutant who first appeared to help Spider-Man find a kidnapping victim. Madame Web was not one of the mutants that lost their power during the Decimation story. She was attacked by Sarah and Ana Kravinoff, who killed her, but not before she could pass her powers of precognition and blindness to Julia Carpenter, who became the next Madame Web. Webb is the grandmother of the fourth Spider-Woman, Charlotte Witter.

After directing episodes of series like ‘Heroes’,’ Dexter ‘,’ Banshee ‘,’ Bates Motel ‘,’ Jessica Jones’ or ‘The Defenders’, Clarkson was prepared to become the first woman to direct a movie of’ Star Trek ‘although this project was canceled after certain disagreements with its stars arose.