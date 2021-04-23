S&P 500 and Nasdaq open higher; Amex and Honeywell weigh down the Dow Jones

Apr 23 (Reuters) – Wall Street’s S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices opened higher on Friday, though declining stocks in American Express and Honeywell weighed down on the Dow Jones as investors wait for business activity data to gauge the pace. of economic recovery.

At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 11.4 points, or 0.03%, at 33,804.52; the S&P 500 index was up 3.8 points, or 0.09%, at 4,138.78; and the Nasdaq Composite rose 43 points, or 0.31%, to 13,861.36 points.

(Report by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)