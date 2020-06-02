A leak indicates that AMD is developing a powerful CPU for smartphones. According to the information, it would be a powerful processor that could surpass the latest hardware from the competition, and if confirmed, it would be the first processor created by the company for mobile devices.

The new AMD processor for cell phones would be called Ryzen C7 And by specs it could easily outperform the latest Qualcomm CPUs like the Snapdragon 865. The page it was originally leaked on has already been removed, but thanks to Twitter user @HansDeVriesNL we have a snapshot with the details of this monster:

“/>

The architecture of the Ryzen C7 would run at 64 bits at a speed of up to 3.00 GHz. The processor would have two main cores, the Cortex X1-based Gaugin Pro Mobile Core with a speed of 3.00 GHz, and the Cortex A78-based Gaugin Mobile Core that would work at a speed of 2.60 GHz. In addition, the processor would have four secondary Cortex A55 cores at 2.00 GHz.

On the other hand, the GPU is not far behind either, since according to the leak the CPU would be accompanied by an AMD Radeon RDNA 2 Mobile that with its four cores would run at 700 MHz. This would allow it to support 2K resolution at a refresh rate of up to 144 MHz., comparable to the best gaming monitors available on the market. It would also allow HDR support.

If it is a true leak and the first AMD processor for smartphones is a reality that could come into our hands at any time, there is no doubt that it would be a real blow to the competition, because it is not for nothing that AMD has earned a place in the industry by offering reliable and powerful PC CPUs and laptops.

