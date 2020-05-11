A Ryzen 7 4700G has appeared in the database of the testing site Userbenchmark and is a novelty at AMD, since it is the first APU based on the “Renoir” platform for desktop computers and the first of its kind with 8 cores and 16 native processing threads.

As you know, AMD’s “Accelerated Processing Units” include the processor, graphics, memory controller, and other components in the same die as a way to achieve a chip with the maximum possible integration, in addition to a small footprint and high performance efficiency per watt. A combination that Intel also uses in a good part of its catalog and that is cheaper than mounting CPU and GPU separately.

Renoir’s are the latest AMD APUs. They use Zen 2 architecture, include Vega graphics and are manufactured in 7 nanometer processes. They are used in the Ryzen 4000 Mobile and in the variant for the business market, Ryzen 4000 Pro, announced last week along with the first laptops to equip them, the Lenovo ThinkPads.

As until now they had only been marketed for the laptop market and in that segment their performance should be limited by the lower cooling potential and the need to lower their consumption to extend autonomy, we still do not know exactly what the maximum potential of these APUs will be .

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G

The Ryzen 7 4700G puts us on the track. It has appeared in the Userbenchmark database with results 5% above the 4800H, the most powerful of the laptop models. More important than the results is that it is the first of its kind for desktop computers. And it is probable that other models of greater power will be commercialized.

APUs are cheaper and lower performance alternatives than dedicated CPU + GPU combinations, but with 8 cores and 16 threads of processing this model goes beyond what has been seen so far. It has 512 KB of L2 cache per core and 8 MB of shared third-level cache, while its clock speeds range from 3 to 4 GHz.

As for the integrated graphics, it is a hybrid between «Vega» and the next generation «Navi» as we have already seen in the portable versions. It has 8 NGCU cores equivalent to 512 stream processors and its working frequency has been increased over the previous generation «Picasso».

Bringing Renoir to desktops at competitive prices will be critical to offering a competitive solution with the low-mid-range 10th generation Intel processors, nullifying the advantage of its integrated graphics. And if there is someone who can do it, it is AMD, since it has much better graphic technologies than those of Intel. And with those 8 cores and 16 threads its potential will be great for an integrated of its type.