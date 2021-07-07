Ryzen 7 2700X vs Ryzen 7 5800X and Core i7-11700K

The Ryzen 7 2700X was, at the time, AMD’s flagship processor for the mainstream consumer market. This chip was shaping up to be a small evolution of the Ryzen 7 1800X, as it used the Zen + architecture, a minor revision of Zen architecture which reduced the manufacturing process from 14 nm to 12 nm, slightly increased operating frequencies and CPI (between 2% and 3%), and offered better support for high-speed, low-latency RAM.

By having 8 cores and 16 threads, the Ryzen 7 2700X was born as a processor made to last, although as an investment for price-performance value the Ryzen 7 2700 was a much more interesting option, since it cost less money and had the same specifications as that one. The only difference between the two was in the work frequencies they brought from home, since the perimo was faster. However, they both supported overclocking, so in the end, we were able to reduce the differences between the two to almost zero.

A few months ago, I took advantage of the assembly of my new PC to share with you a comparison focused on seeing how they compared, using the same hardware configuration, the Ryzen 7 5800X and the Ryzen 7 1800X. The evolution that marked the first was enormous, that was clear, But what would have happened if we had used the Ryzen 7 2700X? I did not have one at hand, since as I have told you on many occasions, most of the samples for analysis rotate and in the end we cannot keep them for long periods of time, but thanks to Hardware Unboxed we can get rid of doubts.

This medium has published an interesting comparison in which they face, under equal conditions, the Ryzen 7 2700X, Ryzen 7 5800X, and Core i7-11700K, and the results are, as we are going to see, very interesting. Before getting into the matter, let’s remember the specifications of each chip.

Ryzen 7 2700X

Zen + architecture at 12 nm. Eight cores and sixteen threads at 3.7 GHz-4.35 GHz, normal and turbo mode. 16MB L3 cache. 105 watt TDP. Unlocked multiplier (supports overclocking).

Ryzen 7 5800X

Zen 3 architecture at 7 nm. Eight cores and sixteen threads at 3.8 GHz-4.7 GHz, normal and turbo mode. 32MB L3 cache. 105 watt TDP. Unlocked multiplier (supports overclocking).

Core i7-11700K

Cypress Cove architecture at 14 nm +++. Eight cores and sixteen threads at 3.6 GHz-5 GHz, normal and turbo mode. 16MB L3 cache. 125 watt TDP. Unlocked multiplier (supports overclocking).

The Ryzen 7 2700X still has a lot to say

The graphics card used in this comparison has been a Radeon RX 6900 XTThe most powerful model that AMD has right now in the mainstream consumer market and which, as many of our readers will know, is only slightly slower than the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.

If you look at the video, you will see that the differences are clear and that they fall within what could be expected. In a CPU dependent game like Battlefield V, the Ryzen 7 2700X achieves practically the same result in 1080p as in 1440p, 143 FPS and 140 FPS, which confirms a significant bottleneck. By cons, the Ryzen 7 5800X achieves 234 FPS and 217 FPS, respectively, surpassing the Core i7-11700K, a processor that, curiously, does not fare well either, since it ends up lagging even behind the Core i7-10700K.

In other games that are less dependent on the CPU, the differences are more subtle. Watch Dogs Legion is a clear example, since, at 1440p, the Ryzen 7 2700X achieves an average of 91 FPS, while the Ryzen 7 5800X achieves 101 FPS, and the Core i7-11700K reaches 98 FPS. Although the difference in medium FPS is smaller, the difference in minimum FPS is large, because the Ryzen 7 2700X falls in a modest 64 FPS, while the other two chips achieve, respectively, 82 FPS and 79 FPS. This affects what I already told you at the time, that greater sense of stability and fluidity, without jerks and without having that annoying feeling of «micro stuttering».

The trend is clear throughout the comparison, at 1080p the Ryzen 7 2700X is a huge bottleneck, and it is also in many cases in 1440p, as long as we are using a high-end graphics card. The Ryzen 7 5800X and Core i7-11700K are on another level, but the differences are noticeably narrowed when we turn the resolution up to 4K, and if you look closely, you’ll find that the Ryzen 7 2700X is only really choking a game, Microsoft Flight Simulator, a title that does not exactly stand out for its optimization.

On average, the Ryzen 7 2700X is 23% slower (in this comparison) than the Ryzen 7 5800X in 1080p, 13% slower in 1440p and 4% slower in 4K. Putting all this in context, and we take into account that none of the games in the comparison has used all the cores of the Ryzen 7 2700X, the conclusion is simple and clear, said chip is holding up the passage of time quite well, it is still able to move almost any game with total fluidity, and has plenty of life ahead of him yet.

