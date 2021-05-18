Ryzen 5000 XT will raise the working frequency above 5 GHz

Ryzen 5000 XT processors are on the horizon as a way to bolster AMD’s offering for desktop personal computers. According to the latest information (rumors) AMD will market at least two models: Ryzen 9 5950XT and Ryzen 5 5600XT.

AMD has completed its next-generation platform based on ZEN 3 with the launch of the Ryzen Mobile and the Ryzen ‘G’ APUs, and now it thinks about expanding its catalog of desktop processors, surely the best-selling ones occupying a good part of market share that Intel managed until the previous generation.

The well-known leaker Patrick Schur claims to have located new OPN codes (Processor Model Number) of two previously unreleased SKUs that would correspond to the next Ryzen 5000 XT, as a revision (Stepping B2) of the original models. This type of interaction is common in the manufacture of semiconductors and – on the same architecture and silicon base – it usually slightly improve performance, power efficiency, or overclocking ability, as well as including bug fixes and support and compatibility improvements.

Ryzen 5000 XT

There are two listed models of these ‘Vermeer Refresh’. The first would be the Ryzen 9 5950XT intended for the high-end. A model with 16 cores and 32 native processing threads and maximum working frequency above 5 GHz, which would come to top the platform as the most powerful CPU ever made by AMD for consumer client machines.

The second would be the Ryzen 5 5600XT. A development for entry to the platform with 6 cores and 12 threads of native processing with frequencies from 3.7 GHz to 4.6 GHz. They are the same as the current Ryzen 5 5600, so we do not know if it will be simply a replacement for it. .

There are also rumors of a series of processors codenamed “Warhol” that would upgrade the core architecture to ZEN 3+. So far it has not materialized in any announcement, not even by way of filtration.

All these developments will be the necessary transition to ZEN 4 with which AMD intends to give a final blow of authority against an Intel with problems on several fronts, AMD in x86 and everything that is coming from ARM with Apple as the protagonist.

ZEN 4 will advance to 5-nanometer production processes, improve the CPI by 25% and install a greater number of cores. Intel continues to work on Alder Lake S, with the great novelty of the big.LITTLE type design. Both should be on the market by early 2022.