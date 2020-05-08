Last April we saw all the keys of the Ryzen 3 3100 and Ryzen 3 3300X processors, two chips that use the Zen 2 architecture and that have a quad-core, eight-wire configuration. At that time we had all the information about these two new processors, but for some reason that we do not know, AMD decided to set an NDA for the analysis publication that has expired just today.

Although their configuration seems identical, both processors have a very important difference, and that is that the Ryzen 3 3100 has two active cores in each CCX unit, which means that its L3 cache structure is 8MB + 8MB, while the Ryzen 3 3300X has four active cores in one CCX unit, which means that its L3 cache configuration is 16 MB accessible by all four cores.

As our regular readers will know L3 cache settings can have a significant impact in games and in intensive applications, and in the case of Zen 2-based processors the reliance on cache for good performance is even more pronounced, so that quad-core, 16MB L3 build should make a difference ( for good) in terms of performance.

The Ryzen 3 3100 and Ryzen 3 3300X offer excellent performance, but are they worth it?

I think it is the most important question and the one that has been least taken into account. If we take a short-term look there is no doubt that the Ryzen 3 3100 and Ryzen 3 3300X processors offer excellent value today, analyzes like this one from Guru3D confirm this, but what if we look medium and (especially) long-term? Well, the situation changes, a lot.

Right now we can easily play most triple A games with a quad-core, eight-wire chip that has an IPC as high as these Ryzen, but it’s only a matter of time until we see the standardization of six and more core processors. We have already discussed this issue on previous occasions, if everything goes according to plan after the debut of the new generation consoles (at the end of the year) there will be a gradual increase in the requirements for triple-A games.

Xbox Series has an eight-core Zen 2 CPU that can handle sixteen threads, and only one core is reserved for the system, so the future of video games in the short term is pretty clear, the multithreading approach will get more and more and we will reach a point where we will not be able to play well with four cores and eight threads.

Before the launch of the Ryzen 3 3100 and Ryzen 3 3300X I saw that the price of the Ryzen 5 1600 AF rose from € 99.99 to € 119.99. I did not quite understand why, but now I understand, AMD has “left room” for those two new processors by raising the price of the previous one, a negative measure for users.

Personally I think that a Ryzen 5 1600 AF or a Ryzen 5 2600, which is also around 120-125 euros, is still a better investment. Both processors have a lower IPC than Ryzen 3 series 3000, but they have six cores and twelve threads, which will allow them to better endure the transition of the new generation.