Ryder Cup spectator loses sight in one eye due to golf ball

American golfer Brooks Koepka assists an injured spectator at the Ryder Cup near Paris.

(CNN) – A woman claims to have been blind in one eye after being hit by a golf ball at the Ryder Cup near Paris last week. Spectator Corine Remande, 49, is considering a lawsuit to cover medical bills, after being hit by American golfer Brooks Koepka, who pushed his way through the crowd skirting the sixth hole on the first day of the biennial competition between Europe. and the United States on Friday, AFP reported. LOOK: Ryder Cup: Europe beats the United States in France Remande, who had traveled from Egypt, said the scans revealed a fractured right eye and an “eyeball explosion.” “Doctors told me that he had lost the use of that eye,” according to AFP, which cites the reports. He added that “it happened very fast, I didn’t feel any pain when it hit me. I didn’t feel like the ball had hit my eye and then I felt the blood start to spill. ” A spokesperson for the Ryder Cup said: “It is distressing to hear that someone could suffer long-term consequences from a ball hit.”

“Very understanding”

Remande claims there were no warning shouts to indicate the ball was heading into the crowd and criticized the organizers for “not making contact” after the incident. LOOK: Meet the field ‘The Belfry’, home of 4 Ryder Cups Authorities say she was treated at the scene by first responders before being taken to hospital. Tournament organizers also contacted the family and arranged repatriation logistics, according to the spokesperson. “Ball strikes are an occasional danger to spectators, but this type of incident is extremely rare,” the spokesman said in a statement. “We can confirm that he was alerted multiple times, but also appreciate how difficult it can be to know when and where each ball is hit if you are in the crowd.” “We are very understanding and will do everything we can to support the viewer, to the extent possible in very difficult circumstances.”