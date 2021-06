Europe beats the United States in the 2018 Ryder Cup.

(CNN) – The European team won the golf Ryder Cup on Sunday after beating the American team at Le Golf National in France.

Coming with a 10-6 lead in Sunday’s 12 singles matches, the European team needed 4 and a half points to seal the victory.

And it was Francesco Molinari who scored the point that confirmed the victory of the local team.

The defeat of the Americans extends a winless streak on European soil that dates back to 1993.