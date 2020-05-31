Ryder and Hawkins tell the origin of their faction with Edge WWE.

In 2007 a new faction was formed in WWE consisting of Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder and Edge the leader. Ryder and Hawkins tell the origin of their faction with Edge WWE.

Edgeheads.

The faction was created in the PPV Armageddon. Batista, Undertaker and Edge faced each other in a triple threat. When suddenly the Major brothers (Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins) dressed in the outfit that characterized The Rated R Superstar. They intervened in the fight helping the maximum opportunist to take the victory. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins would go from being the Major Brothers to being the Edgeheads. This is how this faction led by Edge, Something similar to what we have now with Seth Rollins’ disciples.

Zack Ryder and Hawkins were on the Jericho show and told how all of this came about.

Curt Hawkins commented the following on Edge.

«We hardly knew him. There was supposed to be some kind of team division in ECW that never happened. We were just a babyface team doing nothing. Back then there was a day when writers came and you had to prepare a performance for them. Make a full entry, a promo, and a bout of about six minutes. We were seeing a lot of Entourage at the time, we were like, ‘What if we were Edge’s entourage’? We raided the merchandise drawer of all things Edge and that week we went out to the music, we cut the promotion, and that made everything start rolling ”

Hawkins continued.

«With Edge we had conversations of »hello, goodbye« that is all. That day I went up to him and said, “We have this idea, would you mind…? «. He gave me his email to write to him over there. Luckily he read it and liked it enough to speak to Michael. The real deciding factor was that we really did look like him.

Michael Hayes liked it and before long the faction was formed.

The Edgeheads won the WWE tag team titles at Great American Bash 2008. The team lasted until SummerSlam 2008 when The Undertaker smothered Edge to hell.

It was a good stage for Hawkins and Ryder and gave them great relevance in the company.

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish. Remember that WWE Backlash will be the next WWE PPV and here at Planeta Wrestling we will do full coverage.