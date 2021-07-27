Rybakina will be Muguruza’s rival in the quarterfinals

We were missing a name to complete the women’s individual quarter-final table in these Tokyo 2020 Olympics, that of Elena Rybakina. The Kazakh closed the day with a victory over Donna Vekic (7-6, 6-4) that gives her a ticket to the next round, where she awaits Garbiñe Muguruza. Therefore, this is the penultimate round of the table, four games that will be played tomorrow:

Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) vs Bencic (SUI) Rybakina (KAZ) vs Muguruza (ESP) Giorgi (ITA) vs Svitolina (UKR) Badosa (ESP) vs Vondrousova (CZE)

