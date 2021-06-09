Rybakina: “It was a really good tournament for me”

Elena Rybakina could not continue writing his story in the current edition of Roland Garros. Although she expected to continue advancing, she was eliminated in the quarterfinals (her best Grand Slam result so far) when she fell 6-7, 6-2 and 9-7 against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in a great game. Beyond the defeat, he valued his participation in Paris. “In general it was a really good tournament for me because my goal was to reach the second week and I did it. Now it will be time to think about the tour on grass,” he said at a press conference.