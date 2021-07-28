Rybakina eliminates Muguruza and leaves Spain without a medal option in the women’s

In a state of brutal form, Elena Rybakina advanced to the semifinals in the women’s tennis discipline in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after surpassing Garbiñe Muguruza in a great match on his part. The Venezuelan-Spanish could only stand up to him in the first set, but ended up giving in from the second set, where the Kazakh was totally a whirlwind. 7-5 6-1 for Rybakina, who will fight for the medals against Belinda Bencic. The other semifinal will be made up of Elina Svitolina and Marketa Vondrousova. Spain is left without a medal option in the female branch.