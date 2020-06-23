Ryback talks about why WWE doesn’t give Mustafa Ali a shot.

This week in Conversation with the Big Guy Ryback, the topics you have discussed Ryback in their podcast they have varied from the #SpeakingOut movement to the ratings of AEW in TV.

The co-host of the show, Raj Giri, I declare that AJ Styles went to the blue mark of Smackdown because he had problems with Paul heyman when he was still in charge of RAW. It seems like, AJ blamed Heyman for the dismissal of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. And as we know, WWE recently announced its two newest signings for the brand which are Mustafa Ali and Dolph Ziggler.

Regarding one of them, Mustafa Ali, Ryback She has spoken about him in her most recent edition of her podcast. We leave you with the statements of Ryback:

Has Ali been on television this year? He speaks things openly. He is a smart boy. I feel like he’s a guy like he doesn’t fit into the system. He is seen as a very smart boy. They don’t like that, normally. He is educated in a very different way than how they do things, and he sees them his way.

Ali has been belonging to the blue brand of WWE SmackDown during these last months until the recent announcement of his arrival in WWE RAW. It was rumored that he would be the identity behind the hacker storyline of WWE SmackDown. However, WWE He has not elaborated on this story and there have been no further rumors regarding the possibility of seeing Mustafa ali involved in that storyline.

