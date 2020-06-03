Ryanair will resume more than 550 routes to and from Spain from July 1, as part of its summer 2020 calendar, as confirmed by the airline in a press release.

Thus, the Irish company tries to encourage its potential clients to start preparing their summer holidays and are encouraged to make reservations. Ryanair will operate in 26 Spanish airports and “it hopes to bring millions of tourists who will help boost the regional economies on which so many thousands of jobs depend on in Spain,” the company said.

Ryanair has launched a seat sales with fares from only 39.99 euros each way, to travel in July and August 2020. This promotion will be available until midnight on Saturday, June 6, on its website. In addition, the airline offers the possibility of “redeem your bonuses” to “those customers whose spring flights were canceled due to travel restrictions due to the Covid-19“

In this way, Ryanair tries to redeem bonuses to its customers instead of making cash returns, a practice that has been widely questioned by users who want to get their money back quickly, instead of receiving a bonus. The company has also announced that will operate again on July 1 with 1,000 daily flights from most airports in the United Kingdom.

The airline sector has undoubtedly been one of the most affected by the pandemic, since its activity has practically reduced by 100% in the last two months. The closure of borders and airports around the world has put these companies on the ropes. For example, the German airline Lufthansa has had to negotiate a bailout by the German government.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has urged governments around the world to quickly implement the global guidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to restore air connectivity as soon as possible.

IATA estimates that global debt of the airline industry could increase by 28%, to 500,000 million euros at the end of the year, which represents an increase of 109.00 million over the debt levels in early 2020. In total, governments have committed to grant 112,000 million euros in financial aid to airlines. Of this amount, 60.9 billion will have to be returned.

