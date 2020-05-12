Ryanair has announced this Tuesday the resumption of 40% of its regular flights from Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

These measures are subject to lifting of restrictions flight within Europe by governments and the implementation of effective public health measures planned at airports.

Ryanair’s operations will have almost 1,000 daily flights, recovering 90% of its route offer prior to Covid-19. Details of the programming of these routes, frequencies, flight schedules and fare offer is available on its official website, ryanair.com.

Since mid-March, when flight restrictions were applied because of the Covid-19, Ryanair has been operating 30 daily flights between Ireland, the UK and Europe. Starting July 1, Ryanair will fly again from most of its 80 European bases. There will be fewer daily / weekly frequencies on major routes, as the company continues to work to restore its services on as many routes as possible, rather than operating fewer connections, but with more frequencies.

On the occasion of its return to heaven, the company has published a video that can be viewed at this link or through its page www.Ryanair.com. The airline informs and encourages passengers to follow effective sanitary measures to limit Covid-19.

Among these measures, the reduction of the number of checked bags, the online check-in, the download of the boarding pass on the passenger’s phone, as well as the carrying out of temperature controls at the entrance to the airport and the use of masks / facial protection both in the terminal and on board the planes. All Ryanair aircraft are equipped with HEPA air filters (similar to those used in hospital emergency rooms) and all interior surfaces of the aircraft are disinfected nightly with chemicals, effective for more than 24 hours . While temperature controls and face masks / face protection are key to achieving a safe return to operations, social distancing will also be encouraged at airports and on board aircraft whenever possible.

On board the aircraft, Ryanair cabin crew will wear face masks / face shields and a limited catering service with prepackaged drinks and snacks will be offered during the flight, without accepting cash payments and all transactions on board without cash . Queuing to go to the bathroom on board will also be prohibited, although access to the bathroom will be provided to passengers who request it individually. Ryanair recommends passengers to wash their hands regularly and to use hand sanitizers at airport terminals.

As a temporary additional public health measure, and as the different countries of the European Union are emerging from confinement because of the Covid-19, Ryanair will require all passengers flying in July and August to complete a form with the details (at the time billing) for the duration of your visit, as well as your address while visiting another country in the European Union, and this contact information will be provided to European Union governments to help them monitor the privacy standards required of visitors to intra-community flights.

