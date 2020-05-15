More than 250 layoffs in four countries, among them Spain, and warning that before the end of the month there will be «new announcements». The low cost airline Ryanair has reported this Friday of more than 250 layoffs in the support and customer service department at Madrid, London, Dublin and Wroclaw (Poland) airports.

The airline, which has warned that there will be “new announcements” before the end of the month, has indicated that this cut in its workforce has been carried out through “mandatory layoffs”, derived from the falling demand due to the coronavirus crisis.

Ryanair has some 19,000 employees worldwide, of which around 1,500 are in Spain.

Ryanair’s personnel director, Darrell Hughes, stressed that these are “very painful moments” for the airline, which is preparing to face more settings due to the collapse of its user traffic.

“Although we plan to open our offices from June 1, we will not need the same number of members in the support teams during a year in which we will transport less than one hundred million passengers, compared to the 155 million originally planned,” explained the manager.

Hughes added that the airline will continue to contact unions to discuss its restructuring plan and announced that the board will make “new announcements” before the end of this month.

The CEO of the Ryanair Group, Michael O’Leary, announced last month that the airline could cut up to 3,000 jobs, mostly pilots and cabin staff, over the next two years due to falling demand.

It also confirmed that “more than 99%” of its fleet will remain on the ground until “at least” July and calculated that passenger traffic will not return to 2019 levels “until the summer of 2022, at the earliest.”