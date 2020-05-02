The Irish low-cost airline, Ryanair announced on Friday that it could cut up to 3,000 pilot jobs and cabin staff for the next two years due to the drop in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

During that period, this restructuring plan could also compel the company to undertake temporary layoffs, reduce wages by around 20% and close “A number of bases in Europe,” Ryanair said in a statement on Friday.

Its CEO, Michael O’Leary, has already reduced his April and May salary by 50%, a reduction that will continue until the end of this fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2021.

Also, the airline has reported this Friday that «more than 99% »of its fleet will remain on land until, “At least”, the month of July and estimated that passenger traffic will not return to 2019 levels “until the summer of 2022, at the earliest.”

In this context, Ryanair indicated that it will operate less than 1% of its flight schedule between April and June, which means that it will carry around 20 million users, compared to the 44.6 originally forecast for the July-September quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, until, March 2021, the airline believes that its passenger traffic will not exceed 100 million, despite the fact that its objective before declaring the COVID-19 crisis was to reach 154 million.

Regarding its economic results, Ryanair said it will suffer net losses of more than 100 million euros between April and May, to which must be added “more losses” in the following three months.

The leading European airline in the low-cost sector has also recalled that “Is obliged to compete” in unequal conditions with former national flag companies, which have received “€ 30 billion in state aid” to stay afloat during the coronavirus crisis.

O’Leary has asked the European Union (EU) competition authorities for help And it has warned that it will take to the community courts the countries that decide to rescue the old public airlines.

The executive assured last week that France and the Netherlands have ready an aid package to revive Air France-KLM, while Lufthansa, according to him, has maintained contacts with Germany and other countries to design relief measures, while Italy plans to take Alitalia’s reins.