Ryan Reynolds would be pressuring Marvel to make Deadpool bisexual – Tomatazos

It’s been a while since The Walt Disney Company got hold of all of Fox’s goodies but fans are still waiting for some character rights to take effect. An example of the above is Deadpool, a Marvel antihero who is about to make the leap to the MCU with his own movie, but it seems that Ryan Reynolds has his own plans for the adaptation. New information indicates that the actor would have pleaded with company executives to turn the new version of Deadpool into someone openly bisexual. Will Kevin Feige accept the request?

Although Fox’s X-Men did not fare well in their final stages, Deadpool – 84% became a huge spectator attractor; the box office numbers were good and things seemed to be going well for the franchise. But not everyone expected that things would change from one moment to the next and that suddenly Disney would be the owner of Fox. The above did not represent any inconvenience for Ryan Reynolds, as it did not take long for him to contact Marvel Studios and negotiate all the details regarding your admission to the MCU. Nadia else could play Deadpool.

Daniel Richtman, a Twitter influencer known for his Hollywood savvy long before it came out, maintains that Ryan Reynolds is very interested in exploring the character’s sexuality during the third movie and that he even asked Marvel Studios to turn Wade Wilson into a bisexual person. It is worth asking if Kevin Feige is willing to accept the demands of ReynoldsAfter all, the company previously stated that they are very interested in adding LGBT characters to their new stories, so anything could happen.

It is known that the remake of Deadpool will not be related to what we saw in the Fox movies a few years ago, so we can expect a somewhat different approach to the character that everyone loves. We just hope that the creatives behind the film make the best decisions when it comes to putting Wade Wilson on the big screen once again. Comparisons will be inevitable but Marvel Studios is capable of doing an excellent job with the antihero. At the moment there are no further details on Deadpool 3 but the development process is already underway.

Turning Deadpool into an LGBT character is surely a matter of debate in the Marvel Studios offices due to the classification that countries with very conservative tendencies could give it. It is worth remembering when Reynolds He spoke about the ban the previous two films received just for containing violence and that he would like to delve into other traits of the character. Here are his words during Comic-Con 2018 (via Vanity Fair): “We were banned in China. We were classified as ‘fuck you!’ in China. I think that [el interés sexual de Deadpool en los hombres] could be explored further. He is an outsider in every way, silhouette and shape. “

When Fox adapted the Deadpool comics it made the character cynical and hilarious, someone who isn’t afraid to speak to the public. These characteristics are not at all common among Marvel Studios characters, so they will probably have to change; However, it is already a win that the character has the opportunity to stay in the MCU with the same actor, which apparently will not happen with the X-Men. The mutants have had a somewhat different fate and it is obvious that Kevin Feige and company are preparing to give them a twist somewhat different from what was observed in the many films we saw in previous years.

