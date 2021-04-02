Ryan Reynolds wants Deadpool to have an affair at Marvel Studios

Since the possibility of Deadpool being at Marvel Studios was confirmed, actor Ryan Reynolds has great ideas for his character.

In the first two films of Deadpool we could see the romance between Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) with Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), are now planning the third installment that will be within the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

For now there is little information about the film, since there is not even an assigned director, but at least we know that the sisters Wendy and Lizzie molyneux they are in charge of the script. While the actor Ryan reynolds he is participating a lot in history, since he is very involved in the creative process, because he knows perfectly how to succeed with Deadpool And he doesn’t want Disney or Marvel Studios to limit it.

Between plans Ryan reynolds highlights that you want to add a new romance in Deadpool 3. But it will no longer be with Vanessa, but he wants to copy the comics and that the “loudmouth mercenaries” fall in love with Death (Lady Death), a character that we have not seen in the cinema until now and that should not be confused with Hela, the Asgardian Goddess of Death which was interpreted by Cate blanchett and what did you appreciate in Thor: Ragnarok.

Thanos’ absence could be critical.

Those who have read the comics of Marvel, they know there is a story where Thanos collects the Infinity Stones for the express purpose of impressing Lady Death. This caused a love triangle that involved Deadpool and the “crazy titan”, and even caused them to grant Deadpool the curse of “immortality” so that it could never be seen with Death. But now, Thanos is no longer in Marvel studios and he knows that perfectly Ryan reynolds, so you can create a love story with death, easier for viewers.

Hopefully they will soon present us with the final plans for Deadpool 3 and the release date. While we wait, we can see all the movies of Marvel studios on the platform streaming Disney + by following this link.