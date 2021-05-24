Ryan Reynolds wants Deadpool to be different at Marvel Studios

There will be some major differences between Marvel Studios’ Deadpool and the previous two movies starring Ryan Reynolds.

Since Disney I buy FOX, acquired the film rights to The X-Men and of The Fantastic Four in order to Marvel studios. So they have decided to restart all of them except Deadpool, who will return interpreted by Ryan reynolds as in the two previous installments.

But the arrival of this character is not being as easy as expected. Since for now, the ideas of Ryan reynolds they are not enlarging at all Disney and also to Marvel studios you are concerned that you are involved in so many different projects. Still they are preparing Deadpool 3 which we will probably see in 2023 or 2024.

Ryan reynolds wants his antihero to be much stronger in the movies of Marvel studios that in the two deliveries of FOX. Because this way you will be at the height of the most powerful characters such as Thor, Hulk or Captain Marvel. Since we have seen his great abilities but we must remember that in his confrontation with Juggernaut He split it in half like a toothpick. So now, I’d be on the same level as Spider-man, although its mutant healing factor would have to be added.

This substantial improvement of Deadpool means it will be very important in the big events of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, since the version of FOX I wouldn’t get much of a chance with villains like Thanos, Ultron or the next ones who try to attack the Earth.

There are big plans for the character.

On Marvel studios are convinced that Ryan reynolds has enough charisma and popularity for his Deadpool cover the gap left by the Hombre de Hierro from Robert Downey Jr. Initially they were going to present the character in a movie as Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) or Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness (2022), but due to scheduling problems, we will have to wait to see him for the first time in his solo installment. Although after that there will be a lot of projects that he will be involved in.

