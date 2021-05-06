Ryan Reynolds tells how his mother ‘sexted’ with his brother after drinking half a bottle of gin and tonic

If Ryan Reynolds is characterized by something, it is for his particular sense of humor. His wife, Blake Lively, is a witness to this and, although she does not fall short when it comes to wavering her partner, Deadpool’s, sometimes wins by a landslide. In one of his latest Instagram posts, the actor has shared the promotional announcement of two of his companies, Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile, with the aim of warn of the dangers of mixing alcohol with messaging apps.

Everyone knows that if you have a few too many drinks you shouldn’t pick up the phone, do not go to be that you write or send a desperate audio to your ex. In his warning, Reynolds tells his followers about this danger with an example that happened to a member of his family, specifically, his mother.

After having drunk half a gin and tonic, Tammy, the interpreter’s mother, accidentally sent a sexually explicit text message to the actor’s brother. Although we are used to Reynolds dropping bombs and then denying them, on this occasion, the actor assures that this is totally true.

“It has been a long and dark period. But, finally, we begin to see the light. Bars and restaurants are reopening their doors and the distance between us is starting to disappear. But as the owner of a gin business and a mobile phone company, I feel compelled to say, please, to everyone who is seeing me, not to mix Aviation and Mint. I know you’ve been alone for a long time, I share your enthusiasm for wearing pants without drawstrings that allow you to have everything close at hand, but when you mix Aviation and Mint it never comes out right“, the actor begins writing.

“Dignity and spelling can fade in a minute, and emoji abuse spreads out of control. And for whatever reason, you send too many private messages to the wrong person. This is a real message my mother sent to my brother: ‘I’m taking a bath. Do you want to join?’. Just having taken half a gin and tonic. True story. Don’t let this happen to you. So please don’t lose your mind when you get out there again, okay? And never mix Aviation and Mint“Reynolds’s petition ends.