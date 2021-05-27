Ryan Reynolds shares his struggle with his mental health issues

Although Ryan Reynolds is one of the biggest actors in Hollywood, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have problems like everyone else.

At the moment Ryan reynolds is one of the most requested stars of Hollywood and it also has a lot of projects that it will premiere in the coming years. But at the end of the day, he’s still human, and like many people, he’s struggling with his mental health issues too.

Ryan reynolds wanted to share a heartfelt message about Mental Health Awareness Month, stating that you have a “lifelong” anxiety problem and encouraging others with the same situation, reminding them that they are not alone.

pic.twitter.com/IVfXH5GZhk – Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 26, 2021

“May is almost over. It is also Mental Health Awareness Month. Which brings me to this ”. Started Ryan reynolds.

“One of the reasons why I post this so late is that I program too much and I miss the important things. And one of the reasons I exaggerate is my lifelong friend, anxiety. I know that I am not alone and more importantly, for all those like me who program too much, think too much, work too much, worry too much and everything in between, know that you are not alone. We don’t talk enough about mental health and we don’t do enough to destigmatize by talking about it. But, as in this post, better late than never, I hope … “

The actor has a lot of very interesting projects.

Ryan reynolds will release soon Red Notice from Netflix Y Free guy. Also has already rolled The Adam Project along with Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Garner, will also lend her voice in the animated film Futha Mucka. Without forgetting who will star Everday Parenting Tips, Cluedo Y A Christmas Carol.

But above all, the fans of Ryan reynolds they want to see it in Deadpool 3, the delivery of Marvel studios where they will introduce this funny character that we have seen previously in two movies of FOX that are currently on Disney Plus.