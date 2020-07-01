Ryan Reynolds ruined reunion for Hugh Jackman, the X-Men reunion | .

Australian actor Hugh Jackman held a meeting with part of the cast of the X MenEverything was fine until they got a call from someone else Ryan Reynolds.

In the video call were Hugh Jackman, Halle BerryPatrick Stewart Ian McKellen and Famke Janssen.

The specific movie was X-Men: OriginsIt could be said that it was the first film that was released where we remember the characters of Wolverine, Professor X, Jean Gray, Magneto and Storm who were among the main ones.

The video that we can see were talking and remembering how they looked at that time, the movie premiered in 2000.

Hugh was amazed because they had already passed twenty years after its premierePatrick made a compliment to Halle by telling him that time was not passing by her and that Halle Berry and Famke Janssen look radiant.

It was at that moment that a call began to come in and it was Ryan Reynolds, greeting everyone something that was strange for the actors at that very moment « Magnet » walked out of the conversation.

Not to sound rude, Jackman was telling Ryan that the cast was remembering the movie in which they participated together and he loved that movie.

However, the others were left without any comment, he also added that it was nice that they had all participated in a movie of the mutants, only that they all clarified again that the meeting was for X-Men: Origins.

In addition to that, he was pleased to also invite Sophie Turner (Jane Gray as a young man) and James McAvoy they had also participated in a movie X Men but in different timelines

Once appeared on screen It coincided that everything had things to do and they started to say goodbye because they had meetings for their other movies and series and although they were left alone, it looked Jackman wailed and on the contrary Ryan enjoyed of having done that evil.

