It is more than a fact that at some point Marvel Studios will bring Deadpool back to the big screen, but it is only a matter of patience for this to happen. And to increase the fans’ cravings, Ryan Reynolds already talked about how things are going with ‘Deadpool 3’.

The character played by Ryan Reynolds debuted with Fox in 2009 within ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’, and then in two individual movies along with some X-Men. But since Disney acquired the rights to all Fox characters, and thanks to the popularity of the character and Reynolds’ charisma, yes or yes it will hit the MCU.

Thanks to the new movie, ‘Free Guy’Starring Ryan Reynolds is on the way, the actor is starting to conduct some interviews. And thanks to one made by the Total Film portal, Ryan Reynolds spoke very little about ‘Deadpool 3’He doesn’t seem to have a clear idea of ​​when he’ll be dressing up as the antihero next. But everything seems to indicate that the road is gradually being built.

“I don’t feel like an insider. I think once I’m more intimate with him, if we do ‘Deadpool 3’ … or when we do ‘Deadpool 3’, I’ll probably have a better perspective on that. But I’m a big fan of Marvel, and how they make movies. So when Disney bought Fox, I just saw that as a good thing. I hope Deadpool can play in that sandbox, I think it’s just a win for everyone involved. But certainly already we’ll see … “Reynolds mentioned.

Ryan Reynolds has already been in talks with Marvel Studios in October 2019, apparently mocking the future with the Disney-owned brand in a post he made on his instagram. However, It will be interesting to see how Disney works on the conversion of Deadpool to a different classification than adults..