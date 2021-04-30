Ryan Reynolds responds to the possibility of playing Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2 – Tomatazos

Mortal Kombat – 74% has become one of the big surprises of the season. On the one hand, the first advance promised a much better adaptation than that of 1995 (which must be recognized as one of the worst, but most beloved and nostalgic works of the genre) that did end up captivating the fans. On the other hand, the current trend towards endless sequels and spin-offs ensure a good future for this story thanks to its excellent results at the box office and the positive comments from fans and various elements of specialized critics who give in on their claim and they embrace the sheer entertainment that the film offers.

Of course, the film directed by Simon McQuoid is full of references to the famous saga created in 1992 by Ed boon Y John Tobias. One of the most interesting decisions was to use various characters from video games, rather than just the originals. Of course, although the end result was well received, some complained as the writers decided to create a new character called Cole Young, played by Lewis Tan, and left out the famous original protagonist.

Those who already saw Mortal Kombat they know that this decision was not as lightly as was originally thought. At the end of the tape it is revealed that Young is going to look for another famous fighter, and that is when they confirm that Johnny cage It will be featured in the sequel which is not yet confirmed. Immediately, the fans made the networks explode with their casting proposals. The most popular was Ryan Reynolds, now most famous for his work on Deadpool – 84%, and the actor finally responded to the request of the followers.

Ryan reynolds He is known for being really active on his social media. From constantly annoying Hugh Jackman or his wife Blake Lively, to criticizing certain social issues, the actor always has something to say. It was a matter of time before he came forward and gave his opinion on Mortal Kombat and the possibility of embodying Cage. On his Twitter, the actor posted:

What do I do about casting rumors and annoying wireless competitors because USnews just named Mintmobile the best phone plan of 2021? I’m done with them!

What do I do with casting rumors and wireless competitors upset that @usnews just named @Mintmobile 2021’s best cell phone plan? Finish ’em !! pic.twitter.com/RlAVA8iAzq – Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 28, 2021

The post includes an image of Reynolds as if he were himself Johnny cage with the fighting bars named as Big Wireless Y Mint, the latter being the clear winner. If you wonder why the actor talks about the competition between telephone services, the answer is simple. During 2019, Reynolds bought a large part of the company Mint Mobile and he became the owner of it, so the post serves to amuse himself with the idea of ​​being Cage and with the happiness that his company was named the best of the year.

Reynolds has not officially said that the character is of interest to him, but his personality, his physique and his taste for violence with comic touches make him a great option. According to Screen Rant, the producer Todd garner just commented during a press conference he mentioned Ryan reynolds as similar to the character in terms of lavishness and his fun personality. Garner did not propose the actor as is, because his intention was to explain the reasons why someone like Cage was not present in this first installment that was decided would be much more sober.

It is early to talk about a sequel, or a long road to the film franchise, but the rumors of the sequel, the excitement of the followers, the reception at the box office even with the pandemic and the general liking of these types of stories, full of fights and special effects, they make it clear that soon we will have clear news about the plans of Mortal Kombat.

