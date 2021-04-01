Ryan Reynolds receives COVID vaccine and mocks pandemic deniers – Chihuahua News – Intrelíneas

Actor Ryan Reynolds has already been vaccinated against covid-19 and has shared the moment with his followers on social networks.

In tune with the sarcastic and hilarious tone that he maintains in his public interventions, the Deadpool actor has accompanied the photo in which he is seen receiving the injection of a phrase called to set off the alarms of the conspiracy community: “I finally have 5G “, it states.

Reynolds has labeled in his publication the microbiologist Jessica Malaty Rivera, one of the scientific voices that is most defending vaccination in the US This gesture is in line with the activist dimension of the Canadian actor, who has turned to the medical community and scientific since the pandemic began.

Last month, Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively donated $ 500,000 each to Feeding America and the Food Bank of Canada in support of their health crisis response funds. In this way, they repeated the same donation that they made to both organizations last year around this time when the pandemic began to spread.

We also recently discovered that Ryan Reynolds dedicates part of his time as a community manager for the Ottawa Department of Public Health. Activity that came to light after the actor made a hilarious mistake by posting during the last Super Bowl.